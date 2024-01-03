Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,815.35
|72.43
|1,43,201.67
|534.5
|0.57
|3,099.08
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,841.4
|70.66
|84,226.15
|279.86
|0.25
|2,681.89
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
5,693.85
|111.82
|48,557.15
|113.99
|0.21
|605.86
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,769.85
|83.83
|41,411.8
|153
|0.08
|1,123
|559.21
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
DEEPAKNTR
2,236.8
|90.63
|30,508.4
|17.25
|0.34
|551.59
|224.1
