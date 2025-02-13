Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
186.36
227.92
140.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.36
227.92
140.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.54
1.26
0.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,815.35
|72.43
|1,43,201.67
|534.5
|0.57
|3,099.08
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,841.4
|70.66
|84,226.15
|279.86
|0.25
|2,681.89
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
5,693.85
|111.82
|48,557.15
|113.99
|0.21
|605.86
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,769.85
|83.83
|41,411.8
|153
|0.08
|1,123
|559.21
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
DEEPAKNTR
2,236.8
|90.63
|30,508.4
|17.25
|0.34
|551.59
|224.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Beezaasan Explotech Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Beezaasan Explotech Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beezaasan Explotech Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 14 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Beezaasan Explotech Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 14 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beezaasan Explotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beezaasan Explotech Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 14 Feb ‘25
Beezaasan Explotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.