Beezaasan Explotech Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2024
Gross Sales
65.59
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
65.59
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.45
Total Income
66.04
Total Expenditure
59.42
PBIDT
6.62
Interest
0.85
PBDT
5.77
Depreciation
0.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.24
Deferred Tax
0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
3.83
Minority Interest After NP
0.23
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
9.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.09
PBDTM(%)
8.79
PATM(%)
5.83
