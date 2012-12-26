Belapur Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
2.47
2.47
2.47
2.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.02
0.11
0.55
0.93
Net Worth
2.49
2.58
3.02
3.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0.89
0.9
0.9
0.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.38
3.48
3.92
4.39
Fixed Assets
3.92
4.16
4.37
4.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.91
-0.98
-0.62
-0.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.02
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.39
1.53
1.87
1.74
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.3
-2.51
-2.48
-2.23
Cash
0.35
0.29
0.17
0.27
Total Assets
3.37
3.48
3.93
4.39
