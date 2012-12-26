iifl-logo-icon 1
Belapur Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

6.32
(4.98%)
Dec 26, 2012

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

2.47

2.47

2.47

2.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.02

0.11

0.55

0.93

Net Worth

2.49

2.58

3.02

3.5

Minority Interest

Debt

0.89

0.9

0.9

0.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.38

3.48

3.92

4.39

Fixed Assets

3.92

4.16

4.37

4.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.91

-0.98

-0.62

-0.48

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.02

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.39

1.53

1.87

1.74

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.3

-2.51

-2.48

-2.23

Cash

0.35

0.29

0.17

0.27

Total Assets

3.37

3.48

3.93

4.39

