|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.22
-0.2
-0.22
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-1.06
-1.32
-1.43
-1.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-1.33
-1.54
-1.63
-1.53
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.1
-0.11
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
1.51
1.38
1.53
1.58
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.29
-0.22
-0.07
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
-0.29
-0.22
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
-0.29
-0.22
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
-116.05
35.36
178.45
-118.46
NPM
0
0
0
0
