SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹6.32
Prev. Close₹6.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹6.32
Day's Low₹6.32
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.14
P/E24.31
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
2.47
2.47
2.47
2.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.02
0.11
0.55
0.93
Net Worth
2.49
2.58
3.02
3.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.22
-0.2
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.29
-0.22
-0.07
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.1
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.15
-0.25
-0.23
0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-13.63
-5.44
6.56
-24.27
EBIT growth
-121.98
35.2
212.94
-114.93
Net profit growth
-116.05
35.36
178.45
-118.46
Managing Director
Avinash G Adik
Director
B B Patil
Director
Anuradha G Adik
Director
R T More
Independent Director
Kiran Patel
Independent Director
Sadanand Mandalik
Independent Director
Malik Keshwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Belapur Industries Ltd
Summary
Belapur Industries, earlier known as Belapur Sugar and Allied Industries, was established on April 05, 1955.The company got its present name on September 11, 1997.The Companys registered office is located at Mumbai. The company has a sugar plant in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.Belapur Industries was mainly set up for the manufacture of sugar. In the financial year 2007, it ventured various businesses including cultivation of grapes and other agricultural products, dairy and ethanol, co-generation of electricity with a steel plant.
Read More
