Belapur Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Belapur Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
BELAPUR INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2005-2006
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
DIFFERENTIAL LEVY SUGAR PRICES
The Members may be aware that the Company had already received from the
Ministry of Food differential amount in the year 1996-97 towards
differential Levy Sugar Price for the seasons 1974-75 to 1979-80 as per
revised price notification issued by Government as per the Order of the
Supreme Court dated 22nd September 1993.
While fixing the revised prices the Government ignored to include the
element of additional cane prices payable by the sugar producers under
Clause 5A of the Sugar Cane (Control) Order 1966. The Industry therefore
filed a Civil Application in the Supreme Court for an appropriate direction
to the Union Government to amend the notifications of refixation of levy
sugar prices taking into account the liability of the sugar producers under
Clause 5A of the Sugar Cane (Control) Order 1966. The Supreme Court by its
judgement dated 28th January 1997 vindicated the stand and directed the
Union Government to issue an additional revised prices for the seasons
1974-75 to 1979-80 as per its Order dated 1st July 1998. However the claims
for difference in prices is yet to be settled by the Government. The
Company is vigorously following up the matter to get the differential
amount including differential amount in respect of supplies made for Army
Purchase and Exports.
WINDING UP PETITIONS AGAINST THE COMPANY
The Members were informed about Winding up Petition filed by Maharashtra
State Farming Corporation Limited (MSFC Ltd.,) and the Counter Claim filed
by the Company in the High Court, Mumbai. The High Court, Mumbai after
noting the withdrawal of Rs. 65.00 lacs deposited by the Company along with
interest by MSFC Ltd., have finally disposed off the Petition, and have
asked to claim the rental amount by a separate fresh Suit. The matter is
under process with Pune High Court.