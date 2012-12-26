Belapur Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.29
-0.22
-0.07
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.1
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.15
-0.25
-0.23
0.2
Other operating items
Operating
0.08
-0.65
-0.55
0
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.04
0.04
-0.02
Free cash flow
0.1
-0.6
-0.51
-0.01
Equity raised
1.4
2.27
3.12
3.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.09
1.8
1.79
1.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.59
3.46
4.39
5.32
