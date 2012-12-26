iifl-logo-icon 1
Belapur Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.32
(4.98%)
Dec 26, 2012

Belapur Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.04

-0.29

-0.22

-0.07

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.1

-0.11

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.15

-0.25

-0.23

0.2

Other operating items

Operating

0.08

-0.65

-0.55

0

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.04

0.04

-0.02

Free cash flow

0.1

-0.6

-0.51

-0.01

Equity raised

1.4

2.27

3.12

3.69

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.09

1.8

1.79

1.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.59

3.46

4.39

5.32

