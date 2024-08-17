Belapur Industries Ltd Summary

Belapur Industries, earlier known as Belapur Sugar and Allied Industries, was established on April 05, 1955.The company got its present name on September 11, 1997.The Companys registered office is located at Mumbai. The company has a sugar plant in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.Belapur Industries was mainly set up for the manufacture of sugar. In the financial year 2007, it ventured various businesses including cultivation of grapes and other agricultural products, dairy and ethanol, co-generation of electricity with a steel plant.