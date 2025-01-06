Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.09
-20.52
-9.02
-3.05
Other operating items
Operating
0.09
-20.52
-9.02
-3.05
Capital expenditure
0.01
5.9
-0.57
0
Free cash flow
0.1
-14.62
-9.6
-3.05
Equity raised
1,615.53
1,197.75
762.75
719.85
Investing
12.11
737.69
-6.83
38.75
Financing
812.69
422.75
69.32
73.42
Dividends paid
0
16.94
8.68
8.68
Net in cash
2,440.44
2,360.51
824.32
837.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.