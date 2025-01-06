iifl-logo-icon 1
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9,098.9
(-1.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Bengal & Assam FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

-20.52

-9.02

-3.05

Other operating items

Operating

0.09

-20.52

-9.02

-3.05

Capital expenditure

0.01

5.9

-0.57

0

Free cash flow

0.1

-14.62

-9.6

-3.05

Equity raised

1,615.53

1,197.75

762.75

719.85

Investing

12.11

737.69

-6.83

38.75

Financing

812.69

422.75

69.32

73.42

Dividends paid

0

16.94

8.68

8.68

Net in cash

2,440.44

2,360.51

824.32

837.64

