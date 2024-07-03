Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹9,200.05
Prev. Close₹9,216.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.65
Day's High₹9,299.7
Day's Low₹8,990.05
52 Week's High₹11,498.9
52 Week's Low₹7,578
Book Value₹1,014.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,278.42
P/E69.06
EPS133.45
Divi. Yield0.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.3
11.3
11.3
11.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,077.31
988.92
882.71
824.31
Net Worth
1,088.61
1,000.22
894.01
835.61
Minority Interest
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.09
-20.52
-9.02
-3.05
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,917.41
16,491.65
13,575.67
10,400.43
10,112.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,917.41
16,491.65
13,575.67
10,400.43
10,112.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,973.14
701.36
476.39
382.67
260.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Bharat Hari Singhania
Non Executive Director
Raghupati Singhania
Non Executive Director
Vinita Singhania
Independent Director
Bakul Jain
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Khaitan
Independent Director
Sanjeev Kumar Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
Non Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Kinra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dilip Kumar Swain
Independent Director
Kalpataru Tripathy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Summary
Bengal & Assam Company Limited is a Public Limited Company Incorporated in the year 1947 at New Delhi. The Company is a Core Investment Company, and is duly registered as a NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi. The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE).The Company is engaged in the investment and finance business. It operates in four segments: investment (shares/securities/funding), polymers, cotton yarn and dairy products. The Companys subsidiaries include J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd., Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd., Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd., Acorn Engineering Ltd., BMF Investments Ltd., Divyashree Company Pvt. Ltd., Panchmahal Properties Ltd. and LVP Foods Pvt. Ltd. During the year 2011-12, Dwarkesh Energy Ltd. ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., JK Paper Ltd., JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Umang Dairies Ltd., Pranav Investment (M.P.) Company Ltd., Dwarkesh Energy Ltd., Global Strategic Technologies Ltd., Deepti Electronics & Electro-Optics Pvt. Ltd. and PSV Energy Pvt. Ltd. became associates of the Company during the year 2015.In 2019-20, the Scheme of Arrangement between Florence Investech Limited, BMF Investments Limited (BMF), J.K. Fenner (India) Limited (FIL) and the Company their respective Shareholders for (a) Amalgamation of Florence and BMF with the Company and (b) Exchange of shares of FIL for shares of the Company at the option of shareholders of FIL, becam
Read More
The Bengal & Assam Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9098.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd is ₹10278.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd is 69.06 and 9.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bengal & Assam Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd is ₹7578 and ₹11498.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.96%, 3 Years at 60.12%, 1 Year at 12.19%, 6 Month at 6.78%, 3 Month at 0.82% and 1 Month at -4.05%.
