Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Share Price

9,098.9
(-1.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9,200.05
  • Day's High9,299.7
  • 52 Wk High11,498.9
  • Prev. Close9,216.5
  • Day's Low8,990.05
  • 52 Wk Low 7,578
  • Turnover (lac)20.65
  • P/E69.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,014.69
  • EPS133.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,278.42
  • Div. Yield0.43
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9,200.05

Prev. Close

9,216.5

Turnover(Lac.)

20.65

Day's High

9,299.7

Day's Low

8,990.05

52 Week's High

11,498.9

52 Week's Low

7,578

Book Value

1,014.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,278.42

P/E

69.06

EPS

133.45

Divi. Yield

0.43

20 Aug 2024

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 40

arrow

27 Jul 2024

EGM

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.01%

Non-Promoter- 4.56%

Institutions: 4.56%

Non-Institutions: 22.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.3

11.3

11.3

11.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,077.31

988.92

882.71

824.31

Net Worth

1,088.61

1,000.22

894.01

835.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

-20.52

-9.02

-3.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,917.41

16,491.65

13,575.67

10,400.43

10,112.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,917.41

16,491.65

13,575.67

10,400.43

10,112.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2,973.14

701.36

476.39

382.67

260.78

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bengal & Assam Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Bharat Hari Singhania

Non Executive Director

Raghupati Singhania

Non Executive Director

Vinita Singhania

Independent Director

Bakul Jain

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Khaitan

Independent Director

Sanjeev Kumar Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa

Non Executive Director

Ashok Kumar Kinra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dilip Kumar Swain

Independent Director

Kalpataru Tripathy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bengal & Assam Company Ltd

Summary

Bengal & Assam Company Limited is a Public Limited Company Incorporated in the year 1947 at New Delhi. The Company is a Core Investment Company, and is duly registered as a NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi. The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE).The Company is engaged in the investment and finance business. It operates in four segments: investment (shares/securities/funding), polymers, cotton yarn and dairy products. The Companys subsidiaries include J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd., Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd., Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd., Acorn Engineering Ltd., BMF Investments Ltd., Divyashree Company Pvt. Ltd., Panchmahal Properties Ltd. and LVP Foods Pvt. Ltd. During the year 2011-12, Dwarkesh Energy Ltd. ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., JK Paper Ltd., JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Umang Dairies Ltd., Pranav Investment (M.P.) Company Ltd., Dwarkesh Energy Ltd., Global Strategic Technologies Ltd., Deepti Electronics & Electro-Optics Pvt. Ltd. and PSV Energy Pvt. Ltd. became associates of the Company during the year 2015.In 2019-20, the Scheme of Arrangement between Florence Investech Limited, BMF Investments Limited (BMF), J.K. Fenner (India) Limited (FIL) and the Company their respective Shareholders for (a) Amalgamation of Florence and BMF with the Company and (b) Exchange of shares of FIL for shares of the Company at the option of shareholders of FIL, becam
Company FAQs

What is the Bengal & Assam Company Ltd share price today?

The Bengal & Assam Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9098.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd is ₹10278.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd is 69.06 and 9.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bengal & Assam Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd is ₹7578 and ₹11498.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd?

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.96%, 3 Years at 60.12%, 1 Year at 12.19%, 6 Month at 6.78%, 3 Month at 0.82% and 1 Month at -4.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.01 %
Institutions - 4.57 %
Public - 22.42 %

