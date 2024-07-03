Summary

Bengal & Assam Company Limited is a Public Limited Company Incorporated in the year 1947 at New Delhi. The Company is a Core Investment Company, and is duly registered as a NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi. The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE).The Company is engaged in the investment and finance business. It operates in four segments: investment (shares/securities/funding), polymers, cotton yarn and dairy products. The Companys subsidiaries include J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd., Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd., Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd., Acorn Engineering Ltd., BMF Investments Ltd., Divyashree Company Pvt. Ltd., Panchmahal Properties Ltd. and LVP Foods Pvt. Ltd. During the year 2011-12, Dwarkesh Energy Ltd. ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., JK Paper Ltd., JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Umang Dairies Ltd., Pranav Investment (M.P.) Company Ltd., Dwarkesh Energy Ltd., Global Strategic Technologies Ltd., Deepti Electronics & Electro-Optics Pvt. Ltd. and PSV Energy Pvt. Ltd. became associates of the Company during the year 2015.In 2019-20, the Scheme of Arrangement between Florence Investech Limited, BMF Investments Limited (BMF), J.K. Fenner (India) Limited (FIL) and the Company their respective Shareholders for (a) Amalgamation of Florence and BMF with the Company and (b) Exchange of shares of FIL for shares of the Company at the option of shareholders of FIL, becam

