|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Jul 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Intimation regarding first motion Order passed by the NCLT Kolkata Bench on the Scheme of Arrangement Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations), 2015- Publication of Newspaper Advertisement. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024) Outcome of the Equity Shareholders Meeting held on 27th September, 2024 as per directions of the National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)
