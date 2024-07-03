Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
589.88
528.27
522.94
3,777.3
4,376.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
589.88
528.27
522.94
3,777.3
4,376.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.92
16.72
28.26
3,097.56
16.81
Total Income
613.8
545
551.2
6,874.86
4,393.39
Total Expenditure
432.42
445.03
412.74
3,224.17
3,699.91
PBIDT
181.39
99.96
138.46
3,650.7
693.48
Interest
9.95
9.59
10.26
106.18
118.76
PBDT
171.43
90.37
128.2
3,544.51
574.73
Depreciation
17.14
17.2
17.11
113.78
122.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
32.17
19.58
28.51
95.41
127.78
Deferred Tax
-1.08
1.13
-0.53
273.11
17.78
Reported Profit After Tax
123.2
52.46
83.12
3,062.21
306.81
Minority Interest After NP
-0.23
8.01
5.22
100.24
116.59
Net Profit after Minority Interest
127.98
248.4
311.29
2,961.98
320.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
2,584.31
-1.93
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
127.98
248.4
311.29
377.67
322.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
113.29
219.9
275.57
2,622.07
283.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.3
11.3
11.3
11.3
11.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.75
18.92
26.47
96.64
15.84
PBDTM(%)
29.06
17.1
24.51
93.83
13.13
PATM(%)
20.88
9.93
15.89
81.06
7.01
