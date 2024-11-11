Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

BENGAL & ASSAM COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

BENGAL & ASSAM COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the first Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Appointment of an Independent Director- intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations) 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

BENGAL & ASSAM COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Appointment of Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Commencement of New Business Activities Commencement of new Business Activities of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024