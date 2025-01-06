iifl-logo-icon 1
Beryl Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.06
(-0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Beryl Drugs FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

0.15

1.27

-0.37

Depreciation

-1.27

-0.65

-0.32

-0.37

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.1

-0.28

-0.07

Working capital

1.26

-0.7

0.27

-0.17

Other operating items

Operating

-0.22

-1.31

0.93

-0.99

Capital expenditure

0.2

7.34

-6.46

0.42

Free cash flow

-0.02

6.02

-5.52

-0.57

Equity raised

5.13

4.05

1.36

2.8

Investing

-0.44

0.34

-0.27

-0.19

Financing

4.67

6.53

2.96

0.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.33

16.95

-1.46

2.11

