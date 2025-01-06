Beryl Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
0.15
1.27
-0.37
Depreciation
-1.27
-0.65
-0.32
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.1
-0.28
-0.07
Working capital
1.26
-0.7
0.27
-0.17
Other operating items
Operating
-0.22
-1.31
0.93
-0.99
Capital expenditure
0.2
7.34
-6.46
0.42
Free cash flow
-0.02
6.02
-5.52
-0.57
Equity raised
5.13
4.05
1.36
2.8
Investing
-0.44
0.34
-0.27
-0.19
Financing
4.67
6.53
2.96
0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.33
16.95
-1.46
2.11
