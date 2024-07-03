iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Beryl Drugs Ltd Share Price

37.25
(-0.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:36:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.15
  • Day's High39.15
  • 52 Wk High46
  • Prev. Close37.43
  • Day's Low37
  • 52 Wk Low 22.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E55.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.29
  • EPS0.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Beryl Drugs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

39.15

Prev. Close

37.43

Turnover(Lac.)

0.27

Day's High

39.15

Day's Low

37

52 Week's High

46

52 Week's Low

22.15

Book Value

18.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.89

P/E

55.87

EPS

0.67

Divi. Yield

0

Beryl Drugs Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Beryl Drugs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Beryl Drugs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.38%

Non-Promoter- 73.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Beryl Drugs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.09

5.09

5.09

5.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.83

2.97

2.2

2.84

Net Worth

8.92

8.06

7.29

7.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.07

12.81

15.14

10.93

yoy growth (%)

9.84

-15.37

38.5

-16.6

Raw materials

-7.41

-6.6

-9.27

-6.49

As % of sales

52.7

51.56

61.24

59.41

Employee costs

-1.17

-0.96

-0.77

-1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

0.15

1.27

-0.37

Depreciation

-1.27

-0.65

-0.32

-0.37

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.1

-0.28

-0.07

Working capital

1.26

-0.7

0.27

-0.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.84

-15.37

38.5

-16.6

Op profit growth

59.97

-13.01

-1,703.87

-112.59

EBIT growth

-24.45

-65.93

-920.72

-135.96

Net profit growth

399.81

-95.17

-322.01

-368.51

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Beryl Drugs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Beryl Drugs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Sethi

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Sudhir Sethi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhinav Naik

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shreya Saraf

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Beryl Drugs Ltd

Summary

Beryl Drugs Limited, based in Indore, was incorporated on August 24, 1993. The Company acquired the running business of M/s Flora and Fauna Remedies Limited on December 15, 1993. The Shares of Company were listed on M.P. Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange.The Company thereafter has been engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of branded, generic pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally. It offers I.V.fluids, and a range of small and large volume injectables. It provides a range of eye/ear drops, veterinary products, and injections. It sells products through sales and distribution network. In addition, it offers research and development, as well as contract manufacturing services. Beryl Drugs Ltd. is based in Indore, India.Beryl emerged into a global network of pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development, contract manufacturing services and veterinary products. It owns brands like BERI-CEF injection, F-Neuron, Amplicillin INJ, P-Mol, Biprox, B-Flox and many more.The manufacturing facilities of the Company are in compliance with WHO GMP specifications. The Company is in tune with the current manufacturing trends in healthcare industry. The Company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified for quality management, which acknowledges quality as the first and the foremost important aspect into the business of healthcare products.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Beryl Drugs Ltd share price today?

The Beryl Drugs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Beryl Drugs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beryl Drugs Ltd is ₹18.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Beryl Drugs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Beryl Drugs Ltd is 55.87 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Beryl Drugs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beryl Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beryl Drugs Ltd is ₹22.15 and ₹46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Beryl Drugs Ltd?

Beryl Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.37%, 3 Years at 43.30%, 1 Year at 66.36%, 6 Month at 15.99%, 3 Month at -14.21% and 1 Month at 8.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Beryl Drugs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Beryl Drugs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Beryl Drugs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.