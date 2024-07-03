SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹39.15
Prev. Close₹37.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹39.15
Day's Low₹37
52 Week's High₹46
52 Week's Low₹22.15
Book Value₹18.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.89
P/E55.87
EPS0.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.09
5.09
5.09
5.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.83
2.97
2.2
2.84
Net Worth
8.92
8.06
7.29
7.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.07
12.81
15.14
10.93
yoy growth (%)
9.84
-15.37
38.5
-16.6
Raw materials
-7.41
-6.6
-9.27
-6.49
As % of sales
52.7
51.56
61.24
59.41
Employee costs
-1.17
-0.96
-0.77
-1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
0.15
1.27
-0.37
Depreciation
-1.27
-0.65
-0.32
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.1
-0.28
-0.07
Working capital
1.26
-0.7
0.27
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.84
-15.37
38.5
-16.6
Op profit growth
59.97
-13.01
-1,703.87
-112.59
EBIT growth
-24.45
-65.93
-920.72
-135.96
Net profit growth
399.81
-95.17
-322.01
-368.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Sethi
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Sudhir Sethi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhinav Naik
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shreya Saraf
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Beryl Drugs Limited, based in Indore, was incorporated on August 24, 1993. The Company acquired the running business of M/s Flora and Fauna Remedies Limited on December 15, 1993. The Shares of Company were listed on M.P. Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange.The Company thereafter has been engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of branded, generic pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally. It offers I.V.fluids, and a range of small and large volume injectables. It provides a range of eye/ear drops, veterinary products, and injections. It sells products through sales and distribution network. In addition, it offers research and development, as well as contract manufacturing services. Beryl Drugs Ltd. is based in Indore, India.Beryl emerged into a global network of pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development, contract manufacturing services and veterinary products. It owns brands like BERI-CEF injection, F-Neuron, Amplicillin INJ, P-Mol, Biprox, B-Flox and many more.The manufacturing facilities of the Company are in compliance with WHO GMP specifications. The Company is in tune with the current manufacturing trends in healthcare industry. The Company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified for quality management, which acknowledges quality as the first and the foremost important aspect into the business of healthcare products.
