Summary

Beryl Drugs Limited, based in Indore, was incorporated on August 24, 1993. The Company acquired the running business of M/s Flora and Fauna Remedies Limited on December 15, 1993. The Shares of Company were listed on M.P. Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange.The Company thereafter has been engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of branded, generic pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally. It offers I.V.fluids, and a range of small and large volume injectables. It provides a range of eye/ear drops, veterinary products, and injections. It sells products through sales and distribution network. In addition, it offers research and development, as well as contract manufacturing services. Beryl Drugs Ltd. is based in Indore, India.Beryl emerged into a global network of pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development, contract manufacturing services and veterinary products. It owns brands like BERI-CEF injection, F-Neuron, Amplicillin INJ, P-Mol, Biprox, B-Flox and many more.The manufacturing facilities of the Company are in compliance with WHO GMP specifications. The Company is in tune with the current manufacturing trends in healthcare industry. The Company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified for quality management, which acknowledges quality as the first and the foremost important aspect into the business of healthcare products.

