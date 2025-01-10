To,

The Members, Beryl Drugs Limited, Indore.

Your Directors are pleased to present the 31st Annual Report covering the operational and financial performance of your Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATION:

The Companys financial results have been summarized as follows:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Total Revenue (Including other operating revenues) 2672.96 2687.10 Profit before tax (PBT) 100.97 98.38 (a) Current Tax (Net) 43.89 16.03 (b) Deferred Tax (19.79) 5.75 Net Profit/Loss for the Period 76.86 76.60 Total Comprehensive Income 85.70 77.27 Basic & Diluted EPS per Equity Share of Face value Rs. 10 each (Rs.) 1.52 1.52

2. PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

During the year under review the company earns profit of Rs. 76.86 Lacs in comparison to last year profit of Rs. 76.60.Your directors are putting their best effort to turn the company into more profit-making company. The directors are putting their best efforts to increase the income with reducing the cost incurred. Your management is very hopeful to achieve better results in forthcoming period and expects to achieve better financial results as per the perception of the Shareholders of the Company.

3. DIVIDEND:

The strength of your company lies in identification, execution and successful implementation of its projects. To strengthen the long-term prospects and ensuring sustainable growth in assets & revenue, it is important for your company to evaluate various opportunities in different business verticals in which your company operates. Your company continues to explore newer opportunities. Your Board of Directors, considers this be in strategic interest of the company and believes that this will greatly enhance the long-term shareholders value. In order to fund companys projects and assignments in its development, expansion and implementation stages, conservation of funds is of vital importance. Therefore, your Board has not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as at March 31, 2024 stood at 5.71 Crores. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares or convertible securities or shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity or warrants.

5. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The details relating to deposits, covered under Chapter V of the Act, - (a) Accepted during the year Nil (b) Remained unpaid or unclaimed as at the end of the year Nil (c) Whether there has been any default in repayment of deposits or payment Nil of interest thereon during the year and if so, number of such cases and the total amount involved

6. Details of deposits which are not in compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Act:

The Company has not accepted any deposits which are not in compliance of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the financial year

7. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board provides leadership, strategic guidance, objective and independent view to the Companys management while discharging its fiduciary responsibilities thereby ensuring that the management adheres to high standards of ethics, transparency and disclosure. The Board has constituted Audit Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Mr. Sanjay Sethi, Managing Director (DIN:00090277), Mr. Sudhir Sethi, Chairman & Director (DIN: 00090172) of the company has appointed adequate Key Managerial Personnels as per requirements of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013. Following are the Key Managerial Personnel during the period under review:

1. Mr. Sanjay Sethi: Managing Director

2. Mr. Sudhir Sethi: Chairman & Director

3. Mr. Abhinav Naik: Independent Director

4. Mrs. Shreya Saraf: Independent Director

5. Mrs. Neha Sharma: Company Secretary

6. Mr. Ashish Baraskar: Chief Financial Officer

8. APPOINTMENTS, RE- APPOINTMENTS & RESIGNATIONS:

The Board made the following appointments/ re-appointments based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee: As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Sudhir Sethi (DIN: 00090172) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, seeks re- appointment. The Board recommends his re- appointment.

Particulars of the directors seeking appointment/re-appointment are provided in the notes forming part of the notice for the ensuing Annual General Meeting, as required under Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Declaration for Independency of Independent Directors

The Independent Directors of the Company have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors, fulfill the conditions of independence specified in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Business Conduct & Ethics. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, none of the Independent Directors are liable to retire by rotation.

8. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134(3(c) of the Act:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial period ended on 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards subject to notes to the accounts in Auditors Report had been followed, along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

2. The Director have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial period ended and profit of the Company for the period under review;

3. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records, in accordance with the provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

5. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

6. They have laid down internal financial controls, which are adequate and are operating effectively.

7. The Companys Internal Auditors have conducted periodic audits to provide reasonable assurance that the companys approved policies and procedures have been followed.

9. AUDITORS:

Statutory Auditors:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. Subhash Chand Jain Anurag & Associates having registration No. 004733C allotted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India be and are hereby appointed as statutory auditors of the company, to hold office for a term of five years from the conclusion of the 29th AGM until the conclusion of the 34th AGM.

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Act and Rules framed there under, either to the Company or to the Central Government.

The notes on accounts referred to and the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any explanatory note

Internal Auditors

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 13 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board, has appointed Abhay Bhandari & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Indore, having Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Firm Registration Number: 003443C, as Internal Auditors of the Company. During the year the company continued to implement their suggestions and recommendations to improve the internal control environment. Their scope of work includes review of processes for safeguarding the assets of the company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Internal Auditors findings are discussed with the management and suitable corrective actions have been taken as per the directions of Audit Committee on an ongoing basis to improve efficiency in operations.

Secretarial Auditor:

Mrs. Dipika Kataria, Practicing Company Secretary was appointed to conduct the Secretarial audit of the Company for the fiscal 2024, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules there under. The Secretarial Report for the fiscal 2024 forms part of this Annual report as Annexure- 3 to the Boards Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation and adverse remark.

The Board has appointed Dipika Kataria, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for fiscal 2025.

Secretarial Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance:

As required by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Auditor certificate on Corporate Governance is enclosed as Annexure to the Boards Report. The Auditors Certificate for fiscal 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or any adverse remark.

10. COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

As per the requirement of Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. The present strength of the Audit Committee comprises of Mr. Abhinav Naik, Mrs. Shreya Saraf and Mr. Sudhir Sethi. Mr. Abhinav Naik is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. All the members of the Audit Committee are independent and non-executive directors. The recommendations of audit committee were duly accepted by the Board of Directors.

There are no recommendations of the audit committee which have not been accepted by the board during the year under review.

11. INSURANCE:

The Companys plant, property, equipment, machinery and stocks are adequately insured against various mis-happenings.

12. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

There are no employees as on date on the rolls of the Company who are in receipt of remuneration which requires disclosures under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 i.e. Company does not have any employee receiving Remuneration exceeding the limit specified therein or part thereof.

During the year under review, relationship with the employees is cordial.

13. DISCLOSURE OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY, ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO. :

Information required under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings/ outgo is appended hereto as "Annexure 2" and forms part of this report.

14. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Managements discussion and analysis forms an integral part of this report and gives detail of the overview, industry structure and developments.

15. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per the provisions of Regulation 15(2)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply to the Company. Though the Company is voluntarily complying with all the provisions and provided the report on the Corporate Governance. Further the certificate by the auditor is also attached Annexure 5.

16. LISTING WITH STOK EXCHANGES:

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited.

The Company has delisted its securities from Madhya Pradesh Stock Exchanges w.e.f 30th May, 2015.

17. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable disclosures.

18. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Details of the transactions with related partys falls under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act. Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure 1 in Form AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report.

19. FIXED DEPOSITS

During the year your company has not accepted any deposit from public under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014.

20. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The policy of the Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company.

21. ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March 2024 in Form MGT-7 in accordance with Section 92(3) of the Act read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is available on the website of the Company http://www.beryldrugs.com

22. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS:

5 Board Meetings were held during the financial year from 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013.

23. VIGIL MECHANISM:

A "Vigil Mechanism Policy" for directors and employees of the Company is constituted, to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimization on rising concerns of any violation of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any, financial statements and reports, etc.

The details pertaining to establishment of vigil mechanism for employees and directors are included in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

24. FINANCIAL YEAR:

Pursuant to Section 2(41) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company adopted April- March as its Financial Year. The Financial Year of the Company shall be for a period of 12 months i.e. 1st April to 31st March.

25. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

Currently, the Board has Three Committees: the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, The Stakeholders Relationship Committee. A detailed note on the composition of the Board and its committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report section of this Annual Report.

26. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There are no material changes or commitments occurring after 31st March, 2024, which may affect the financial position of the Company or may require disclosure.

27. MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

During the year under review, a separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 22nd March, 2024

Evaluation of the performance of Non- Independent Directors and Board of Directors as a whole.

Evaluation of the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive Directors.

Evaluation of the quality, content and timelines of flow of information between the management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and necessarily perform its duties.

All the Independent Directors were present at the said Meeting.

28. GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

During the year under review, there were no cases filed or reported pursuant to the sexual harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

No instances of fraud reported by auditor under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

There are no proceedings initiated/ pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The company did not undergo any change in the nature of its business during the financial year.

29. DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES

The shares of your Company are being traded in electronic form and the Company has established connectivity with both the depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system, Members are requested to avail the facility of dematerialization of shares with either of the Depositories as aforesaid. As on March 31, 2024, 74.89% of the share capital stands dematerialized. The companys shares are presently held in both electronic and physical modes.

30. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

31. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARRASEMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of during the year 2023-2024.

No of complaints received NIL No of complaints disposed of NIL

32. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has in place Risk Management Policy as per requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013, which requires the Company to lay down procedure for risk assessment and risk minimization. The Board of Directors, Audit committee and the Senior Management of the Company should periodically review the policy and monitor its implementation to ensure the optimization of business performance, to promote confidence amongst stake holders in the business processes, plan and meet strategic objectives and evaluate, tackle and resolve various risks associated with the Company. The business of the Company is exposed to various risks, arising out of internal and external factors i.e. Industry, Competition, Input, Geography, Financial, Regulatory, Other Operational, Information Technology related other risks.

33. WEB LINK OF THE COMPANY:

The Web link of the Company is Website. www.beryldrugs.com.

34. ORDER(S) PASSED BY REGULATOR(S), COURT(S), TRIBUNAL(S) IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY STATUS

During the year under review, no order was passed by any Regulator(S), Court(S), Tribunal(S) that could affect the going concern status of the Company and the Company is operating in an efficient manner.

35. BOARD EVALUATIONS:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 134 (3) (p) of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its performance and as well as that of its Committees and Individual Directors, including the Chairman of the Board. The exercise was carried out through a structured evaluation process Covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of the Board &committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties &obligations, governance issues etc.

The evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board and that of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors were carried out by the Independent Directors. The Directors were satisfied with the evaluation results, which reflected the overall engagement and effectiveness of the Board and its Committees with the Company.

36. RETIRE BY ROTATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Sudhir Sethi, Chairman& Director of the Company, retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

37. PARTICULARS OF JOINT VENTURE, SUBSIDIARY & ASSOCIATE COMPANY

The Company does not have any joint venture, subsidiary or associate company during the year.

38. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the year under review, your Company has not changed its nature of business.

39. REVISION IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR BOARDS REPORT U/S 131(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013.

In terms of Section 131 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Financial Statements and Boards Report are in compliance with the provisions of Section 129 or Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and that no revision has been made during any of the three preceding financial years.

40. CERTIFICATE OF NON-DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS:

A certificate of Non-Disqualification of Directors is also required to be submitted and in this regard a certificate from Dipika Kataria., Practicing Company Secretary that none of the directors on the board of the company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as director by SEBI/MCA or any such authority is attached and forms part of this report as Annexure 4.

41. WTD/CFO CERTIFICATION:

The Whole Time Director (WTD) have issued certificate pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 certifying that the financial statements do not contain any materially untrue statement and these statements represent a true and fair view of the Companys affairs. The said certificate is annexed and forms part of the Annual Report as Annexure-6.

42. DIFFERENCE IN VALUATION DONE AT ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM BANKS & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

There was no One Time Settlement of loan taken from Banks or any financial Institutions. Hence, the difference in valuation does not arise.

43. APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors appreciated the trust reposed by the medical fraternity and patients in the Company and look forward to their continued patronage. Your directors are also grateful and pleased to place on record their appreciation and acknowledgement with gratitude the support and Company-operation extended by clients, customers, vendors, bankers, investors, media and both the State and central Government and their agencies and look forward their continued support.