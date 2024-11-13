iifl-logo-icon 1
Beryl Drugs Ltd Board Meeting

35
(2.79%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Beryl Drugs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
BERYL DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter/ half year ended 30.09.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
BERYL DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Board report and other matters related to 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
BERYL DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
BERYL DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited accounts along with the required annexures OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
BERYL DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of general disclosures of interest of Directors under section 184 (1) in form MBP-1 for the year ended 2024-2025 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Abhay Bhandari & Associates Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Dipika Kataria Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-2025 4. Authority to Mr. Sudhir Sethi as signing authority to apply and sign all the tender related documents on behalf of the Company for the year 2024-2025 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
BERYL DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December2O23 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

