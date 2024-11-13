Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BERYL DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter/ half year ended 30.09.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

BERYL DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Board report and other matters related to 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

BERYL DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

BERYL DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited accounts along with the required annexures OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

BERYL DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of general disclosures of interest of Directors under section 184 (1) in form MBP-1 for the year ended 2024-2025 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Abhay Bhandari & Associates Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Dipika Kataria Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-2025 4. Authority to Mr. Sudhir Sethi as signing authority to apply and sign all the tender related documents on behalf of the Company for the year 2024-2025 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024