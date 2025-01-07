Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.07
12.81
15.14
10.93
yoy growth (%)
9.84
-15.37
38.5
-16.6
Raw materials
-7.41
-6.6
-9.27
-6.49
As % of sales
52.7
51.56
61.24
59.41
Employee costs
-1.17
-0.96
-0.77
-1
As % of sales
8.36
7.53
5.08
9.21
Other costs
-4.03
-4.33
-4.05
-3.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.64
33.84
26.79
31.96
Operating profit
1.44
0.9
1.04
-0.06
OPM
10.28
7.06
6.87
-0.59
Depreciation
-1.27
-0.65
-0.32
-0.37
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.32
-0.13
-0.2
Other income
0.18
0.23
0.69
0.27
Profit before tax
-0.1
0.15
1.27
-0.37
Taxes
-0.1
-0.1
-0.28
-0.07
Tax rate
104.35
-69.63
-22.03
20.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.21
0.04
0.99
-0.44
Exceptional items
0.45
0
0
0
Net profit
0.23
0.04
0.99
-0.44
yoy growth (%)
399.81
-95.17
-322.01
-368.51
NPM
1.7
0.37
6.55
-4.09
