Beryl Drugs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

36
(-2.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.07

12.81

15.14

10.93

yoy growth (%)

9.84

-15.37

38.5

-16.6

Raw materials

-7.41

-6.6

-9.27

-6.49

As % of sales

52.7

51.56

61.24

59.41

Employee costs

-1.17

-0.96

-0.77

-1

As % of sales

8.36

7.53

5.08

9.21

Other costs

-4.03

-4.33

-4.05

-3.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.64

33.84

26.79

31.96

Operating profit

1.44

0.9

1.04

-0.06

OPM

10.28

7.06

6.87

-0.59

Depreciation

-1.27

-0.65

-0.32

-0.37

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.32

-0.13

-0.2

Other income

0.18

0.23

0.69

0.27

Profit before tax

-0.1

0.15

1.27

-0.37

Taxes

-0.1

-0.1

-0.28

-0.07

Tax rate

104.35

-69.63

-22.03

20.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.21

0.04

0.99

-0.44

Exceptional items

0.45

0

0

0

Net profit

0.23

0.04

0.99

-0.44

yoy growth (%)

399.81

-95.17

-322.01

-368.51

NPM

1.7

0.37

6.55

-4.09

