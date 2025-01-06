iifl-logo-icon 1
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.98
(-1.86%)
Jan 6, 2025

Best Eastern Hot FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.29

-0.62

-0.39

0.19

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.65

-0.7

-0.69

Tax paid

0.08

0.05

0.04

0.05

Working capital

-0.18

0.04

-0.37

0.16

Other operating items

Operating

-1.03

-1.18

-1.42

-0.28

Capital expenditure

0.09

0

0.35

0.26

Free cash flow

-0.93

-1.18

-1.07

-0.02

Equity raised

1.89

3.04

3.81

4.56

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.17

0.42

-0.2

0.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.79

2.27

2.53

5.34

