Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.29
-0.62
-0.39
0.19
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.65
-0.7
-0.69
Tax paid
0.08
0.05
0.04
0.05
Working capital
-0.18
0.04
-0.37
0.16
Other operating items
Operating
-1.03
-1.18
-1.42
-0.28
Capital expenditure
0.09
0
0.35
0.26
Free cash flow
-0.93
-1.18
-1.07
-0.02
Equity raised
1.89
3.04
3.81
4.56
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.17
0.42
-0.2
0.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.79
2.27
2.53
5.34
