|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.14
2.34
4.29
4.78
yoy growth (%)
77.1
-45.49
-10.24
0.32
Raw materials
-0.53
-0.31
-0.53
-0.57
As % of sales
12.87
13.54
12.35
12.1
Employee costs
-1.53
-0.78
-1.51
-1.46
As % of sales
37.01
33.38
35.24
30.62
Other costs
-1.6
-1.04
-1.79
-1.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.7
44.51
41.88
34.46
Operating profit
0.47
0.2
0.45
1.09
OPM
11.4
8.56
10.51
22.81
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.65
-0.7
-0.69
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.17
-0.15
-0.25
Other income
0
0
0
0.05
Profit before tax
-0.29
-0.62
-0.39
0.19
Taxes
0.08
0.05
0.04
0.05
Tax rate
-28.21
-8.23
-11.76
30.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.21
-0.57
-0.35
0.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.21
-0.57
-0.35
0.25
yoy growth (%)
-63
63.11
-238.6
70.68
NPM
-5.11
-24.46
-8.17
5.29
