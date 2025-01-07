iifl-logo-icon 1
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.1
(-4.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:53:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4.14

2.34

4.29

4.78

yoy growth (%)

77.1

-45.49

-10.24

0.32

Raw materials

-0.53

-0.31

-0.53

-0.57

As % of sales

12.87

13.54

12.35

12.1

Employee costs

-1.53

-0.78

-1.51

-1.46

As % of sales

37.01

33.38

35.24

30.62

Other costs

-1.6

-1.04

-1.79

-1.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.7

44.51

41.88

34.46

Operating profit

0.47

0.2

0.45

1.09

OPM

11.4

8.56

10.51

22.81

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.65

-0.7

-0.69

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.17

-0.15

-0.25

Other income

0

0

0

0.05

Profit before tax

-0.29

-0.62

-0.39

0.19

Taxes

0.08

0.05

0.04

0.05

Tax rate

-28.21

-8.23

-11.76

30.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.21

-0.57

-0.35

0.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.21

-0.57

-0.35

0.25

yoy growth (%)

-63

63.11

-238.6

70.68

NPM

-5.11

-24.46

-8.17

5.29

