SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹19.49
Prev. Close₹18.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹19.49
Day's Low₹17.56
52 Week's High₹21.65
52 Week's Low₹14.5
Book Value₹1.51
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.63
P/E183.2
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.69
1.69
1.69
1.69
Preference Capital
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Reserves
0.63
0.5
0.73
0.95
Net Worth
3.52
3.39
3.62
3.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.14
2.34
4.29
4.78
yoy growth (%)
77.1
-45.49
-10.24
0.32
Raw materials
-0.53
-0.31
-0.53
-0.57
As % of sales
12.87
13.54
12.35
12.1
Employee costs
-1.53
-0.78
-1.51
-1.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.29
-0.62
-0.39
0.19
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.65
-0.7
-0.69
Tax paid
0.08
0.05
0.04
0.05
Working capital
-0.18
0.04
-0.37
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
77.1
-45.49
-10.24
0.32
Op profit growth
135.81
-55.59
-58.63
1.11
EBIT growth
-64.6
82.69
-154.79
-15.34
Net profit growth
-63
63.11
-238.6
70.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinaychand Kothari
Joint Managing Director
Dilip V Kothari
Independent Director
Ramnik K Baxi
Independent Director
Mangal S Chheda
Independent Director
Manohar R Tambat
Non Executive Director
Neelam D Kothari
Independent Director
Rahul Ramnik Baxi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Summary
Best Eastern Hotels Limited was incorporated in 1986. The Company operates in the hospitality industry in India. It further operates The Usha Ascot, a resort facility located at the Matheran Hill Station, Maharashtra. Its resort facilities include soul club, discotheque, indoor-outdoor recreation, and other features. Usha Ascot boasts of all the homely comforts and facilities. Cuisine with all varieties ranging from Indian, Chinese, Continental food, a Swimming Pool with a Sunken Bar and a Open Restaurant, Permit Room, Health Club with Steam room, Sauna, Jacuzzi, and Massage facility, Indoor recreation like Table Tennis, Carrom, and Badminton in the outdoor and newly added AC Pool Parlour and Discotheque, In-house Laundry and bakery and a full capacity stand by Generator to avoid power failures etc. and last but not the least, the only Resort at Matheran with 100% Air Conditioned Cottages with 80% of them with a pool view, every room has all the modern amenities like Color TV, Telephone, Running Hot & Cold water in bathrooms, well furnished interiors and a personal sit-out balcony.
The Best Eastern Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd is ₹30.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd is 183.2 and 12.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Best Eastern Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd is ₹14.5 and ₹21.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.43%, 3 Years at -14.05%, 1 Year at -8.90%, 6 Month at 2.75%, 3 Month at 3.56% and 1 Month at 7.13%.
