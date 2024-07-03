iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Share Price

18.18
(-0.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:57:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.49
  • Day's High19.49
  • 52 Wk High21.65
  • Prev. Close18.32
  • Day's Low17.56
  • 52 Wk Low 14.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E183.2
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.51
  • EPS0.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

19.49

Prev. Close

18.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

19.49

Day's Low

17.56

52 Week's High

21.65

52 Week's Low

14.5

Book Value

1.51

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.63

P/E

183.2

EPS

0.1

Divi. Yield

0

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 24.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.69

1.69

1.69

1.69

Preference Capital

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Reserves

0.63

0.5

0.73

0.95

Net Worth

3.52

3.39

3.62

3.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4.14

2.34

4.29

4.78

yoy growth (%)

77.1

-45.49

-10.24

0.32

Raw materials

-0.53

-0.31

-0.53

-0.57

As % of sales

12.87

13.54

12.35

12.1

Employee costs

-1.53

-0.78

-1.51

-1.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.29

-0.62

-0.39

0.19

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.65

-0.7

-0.69

Tax paid

0.08

0.05

0.04

0.05

Working capital

-0.18

0.04

-0.37

0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

77.1

-45.49

-10.24

0.32

Op profit growth

135.81

-55.59

-58.63

1.11

EBIT growth

-64.6

82.69

-154.79

-15.34

Net profit growth

-63

63.11

-238.6

70.68

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinaychand Kothari

Joint Managing Director

Dilip V Kothari

Independent Director

Ramnik K Baxi

Independent Director

Mangal S Chheda

Independent Director

Manohar R Tambat

Non Executive Director

Neelam D Kothari

Independent Director

Rahul Ramnik Baxi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Summary

Best Eastern Hotels Limited was incorporated in 1986. The Company operates in the hospitality industry in India. It further operates The Usha Ascot, a resort facility located at the Matheran Hill Station, Maharashtra. Its resort facilities include soul club, discotheque, indoor-outdoor recreation, and other features. Usha Ascot boasts of all the homely comforts and facilities. Cuisine with all varieties ranging from Indian, Chinese, Continental food, a Swimming Pool with a Sunken Bar and a Open Restaurant, Permit Room, Health Club with Steam room, Sauna, Jacuzzi, and Massage facility, Indoor recreation like Table Tennis, Carrom, and Badminton in the outdoor and newly added AC Pool Parlour and Discotheque, In-house Laundry and bakery and a full capacity stand by Generator to avoid power failures etc. and last but not the least, the only Resort at Matheran with 100% Air Conditioned Cottages with 80% of them with a pool view, every room has all the modern amenities like Color TV, Telephone, Running Hot & Cold water in bathrooms, well furnished interiors and a personal sit-out balcony.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Best Eastern Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Best Eastern Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd is ₹30.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd is 183.2 and 12.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Best Eastern Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd is ₹14.5 and ₹21.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd?

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.43%, 3 Years at -14.05%, 1 Year at -8.90%, 6 Month at 2.75%, 3 Month at 3.56% and 1 Month at 7.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 24.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.