Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

16.87
(1.81%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Best Eastern Hot CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
BEST EASTERN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 401 Chartered House 293/297 Dr. C. H. Street Nr. Marine Lines Church Mumbai Maharashtra 400002 on Monday 28th October 2024 to inter alia consider the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed with effect from 1st October 2024 and will be reopened after the expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges. 1. Approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon from M/s. GMJ and Co., Chartered Accountants, which are enclosed herewith. 2. Approved the Appointment of Mr. Pritam Paul (ACS: 26025) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from November 01, 2024. The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFO/ CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 w.r.t. appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of listed entity are enclosed in Annexure I. 3. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, Approved the payment of a monthly Remuneration of Rs. 1,50,000/- to Mr. Akshay D. Kothari designated as Vice-President Sales & Operations under Section 188(1)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
BEST EASTERN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to consider inter-alia: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with other documents. 2. Any other matter permitted by Chair in the meeting. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 and any other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the bOard of Directors (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
BEST EASTERN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to consider inter-alia: 1. Audited Financial statement for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 3. To approve the Directors Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. To approve Notice of 81th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 5. Declaration of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 6. To approve the Directors Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 7. Any other matter permitted by Chair in the meeting. You are requested to kindly take note of the above. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 and any other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI Listing Regulations], we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 29th May 2024, which commenced at 6 pm and concluded at 8.05 pm, inter alia, has: 1. Approved Standalone Financial Statements for the 4th quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and Annual Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024, Approved Payment of dividend on 10% Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
BEST EASTERN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the below mentioned points: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other matter permitted by Chair in the meeting. You are requested to kindly take note of the above. Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Further it is hereby declared that the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor GMJ & Co Chartered accountants (FRN 103429W) is of an Unmodified Opinion. Enclosed herewith the Approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditor. Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation) we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 from 3.00 pm to 5.05 pm inter-alia have: 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Further it is hereby declared that the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor GMJ & Co Chartered accountants (FRN: 103429W), is of an Unmodified Opinion. Enclosed herewith is the Approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Best Eastern Hot: Related News

No Record Found

