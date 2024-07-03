BF Investment Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
29.5
26.03
17.8
12.63
15.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.5
26.03
17.8
12.63
15.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
218.13
168.93
133.48
69.78
106.35
Total Income
247.62
194.95
151.28
82.41
121.42
Total Expenditure
2.51
2.2
2.18
2.8
6.98
PBIDT
245.11
192.75
149.09
79.61
114.43
Interest
0
0
0
0.01
0.05
PBDT
245.11
192.75
149.09
79.61
114.38
Depreciation
0.37
0.44
0.46
0.53
0.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.53
14.76
9.28
2.78
0.47
Deferred Tax
41.71
32.34
27.55
17.29
13.89
Reported Profit After Tax
183.5
145.21
111.8
59
99.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
183.5
145.21
111.8
59
99.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-3.13
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
183.5
145.21
111.8
59
102.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
48.72
38.55
29.68
15.66
26.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
830.88
740.49
837.58
630.32
759.82
PBDTM(%)
830.88
740.49
837.58
630.32
759.49
PATM(%)
622.03
557.85
628.08
467.14
660.35
