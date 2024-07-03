iifl-logo-icon 1
BF Investment Ltd Nine Monthly Results

630
(-1.27%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

29.5

26.03

17.8

12.63

15.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.5

26.03

17.8

12.63

15.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

218.13

168.93

133.48

69.78

106.35

Total Income

247.62

194.95

151.28

82.41

121.42

Total Expenditure

2.51

2.2

2.18

2.8

6.98

PBIDT

245.11

192.75

149.09

79.61

114.43

Interest

0

0

0

0.01

0.05

PBDT

245.11

192.75

149.09

79.61

114.38

Depreciation

0.37

0.44

0.46

0.53

0.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

19.53

14.76

9.28

2.78

0.47

Deferred Tax

41.71

32.34

27.55

17.29

13.89

Reported Profit After Tax

183.5

145.21

111.8

59

99.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

183.5

145.21

111.8

59

99.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-3.13

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

183.5

145.21

111.8

59

102.58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

48.72

38.55

29.68

15.66

26.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.83

18.83

18.83

18.83

18.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

830.88

740.49

837.58

630.32

759.82

PBDTM(%)

830.88

740.49

837.58

630.32

759.49

PATM(%)

622.03

557.85

628.08

467.14

660.35

