Summary

BF Investment Ltd was incorporated on May 26, 2009 as a public limited company. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on July 20, 2009. BF Investment Ltd is a Non Deposit taking Core Investment Company holding 90% of their assets in investments in shares of or debts in Group Companies. The company is an investment company and they are also engaged in the business of real estate.As per the scheme of arrangement, Bhalchandra Investment Ltd, Forge Investment Ltd, Mundhwa Investment Ltd, Jalakumbhi Investment and Finance Ltd, Jalakamal Investment and Finance Ltd and Kalyani Utilities Development Ltd amalgamated with BF Utilities Ltd with retrospective effect from the appointed date, being April 1, 2009. The Investment Business Undertaking of BF Utilities Ltd was transferred to and vested in BF Investment Ltd on going concern basis, with retrospective effect from the appointed date, being April 1, 2009. The scheme became effective from February 26, 2010 (the effective date) upon which, the business of the Investment Business Undertaking together with all related assets and liabilities, as stated above, was deemed to have been transferred to and vested in the company with retrospective effect from April 1, 2009. The companys equity shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) with effect from January 14, 2011.During the year 2022-23, the liquidity and cash positions were monitored with reinforced foc

