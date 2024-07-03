iifl-logo-icon 1
BF Investment Ltd Share Price

638
(-4.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:50 PM

  • Open672.1
  • Day's High672.25
  • 52 Wk High829
  • Prev. Close669.3
  • Day's Low637.65
  • 52 Wk Low 493
  • Turnover (lac)318.98
  • P/E30
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value754.98
  • EPS22.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,402.71
  • Div. Yield0
BF Investment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

672.1

Prev. Close

669.3

Turnover(Lac.)

318.98

Day's High

672.25

Day's Low

637.65

52 Week's High

829

52 Week's Low

493

Book Value

754.98

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,402.71

P/E

30

EPS

22.32

Divi. Yield

0

BF Investment Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

BF Investment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BF Investment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.76%

Institutions: 0.76%

Non-Institutions: 25.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BF Investment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.83

18.83

18.83

18.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,768.84

2,115.43

1,938.24

1,536.02

Net Worth

2,787.67

2,134.26

1,957.07

1,554.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.26

8.91

26.51

-39.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

42.43

31.21

19.94

16.41

22.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42.43

31.21

19.94

16.41

22.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

543.21

318.82

248.49

347.17

217.97

BF Investment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BF Investment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A B Kalyani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Madan U Takale

Non Executive Director

Bhalchandra Shankar Mitkari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aarti A Sathe

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANJEEV GAJANAN JOGLEKAR

Independent Director

VIRAJ SHAMBHU KULKARNI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BF Investment Ltd

Summary

BF Investment Ltd was incorporated on May 26, 2009 as a public limited company. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on July 20, 2009. BF Investment Ltd is a Non Deposit taking Core Investment Company holding 90% of their assets in investments in shares of or debts in Group Companies. The company is an investment company and they are also engaged in the business of real estate.As per the scheme of arrangement, Bhalchandra Investment Ltd, Forge Investment Ltd, Mundhwa Investment Ltd, Jalakumbhi Investment and Finance Ltd, Jalakamal Investment and Finance Ltd and Kalyani Utilities Development Ltd amalgamated with BF Utilities Ltd with retrospective effect from the appointed date, being April 1, 2009. The Investment Business Undertaking of BF Utilities Ltd was transferred to and vested in BF Investment Ltd on going concern basis, with retrospective effect from the appointed date, being April 1, 2009. The scheme became effective from February 26, 2010 (the effective date) upon which, the business of the Investment Business Undertaking together with all related assets and liabilities, as stated above, was deemed to have been transferred to and vested in the company with retrospective effect from April 1, 2009. The companys equity shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) with effect from January 14, 2011.During the year 2022-23, the liquidity and cash positions were monitored with reinforced foc
Company FAQs

What is the BF Investment Ltd share price today?

The BF Investment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹638 today.

What is the Market Cap of BF Investment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BF Investment Ltd is ₹2402.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BF Investment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BF Investment Ltd is 30 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BF Investment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BF Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BF Investment Ltd is ₹493 and ₹829 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BF Investment Ltd?

BF Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.73%, 3 Years at 27.06%, 1 Year at 24.67%, 6 Month at -2.07%, 3 Month at 7.88% and 1 Month at -8.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BF Investment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BF Investment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.13 %
Institutions - 0.77 %
Public - 25.10 %

