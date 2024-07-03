SectorFinance
Open₹672.1
Prev. Close₹669.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹318.98
Day's High₹672.25
Day's Low₹637.65
52 Week's High₹829
52 Week's Low₹493
Book Value₹754.98
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,402.71
P/E30
EPS22.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,768.84
2,115.43
1,938.24
1,536.02
Net Worth
2,787.67
2,134.26
1,957.07
1,554.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.26
8.91
26.51
-39.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
42.43
31.21
19.94
16.41
22.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.43
31.21
19.94
16.41
22.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
543.21
318.82
248.49
347.17
217.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A B Kalyani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Madan U Takale
Non Executive Director
Bhalchandra Shankar Mitkari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aarti A Sathe
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANJEEV GAJANAN JOGLEKAR
Independent Director
VIRAJ SHAMBHU KULKARNI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BF Investment Ltd
Summary
BF Investment Ltd was incorporated on May 26, 2009 as a public limited company. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on July 20, 2009. BF Investment Ltd is a Non Deposit taking Core Investment Company holding 90% of their assets in investments in shares of or debts in Group Companies. The company is an investment company and they are also engaged in the business of real estate.As per the scheme of arrangement, Bhalchandra Investment Ltd, Forge Investment Ltd, Mundhwa Investment Ltd, Jalakumbhi Investment and Finance Ltd, Jalakamal Investment and Finance Ltd and Kalyani Utilities Development Ltd amalgamated with BF Utilities Ltd with retrospective effect from the appointed date, being April 1, 2009. The Investment Business Undertaking of BF Utilities Ltd was transferred to and vested in BF Investment Ltd on going concern basis, with retrospective effect from the appointed date, being April 1, 2009. The scheme became effective from February 26, 2010 (the effective date) upon which, the business of the Investment Business Undertaking together with all related assets and liabilities, as stated above, was deemed to have been transferred to and vested in the company with retrospective effect from April 1, 2009. The companys equity shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) with effect from January 14, 2011.During the year 2022-23, the liquidity and cash positions were monitored with reinforced foc
The BF Investment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹638 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BF Investment Ltd is ₹2402.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BF Investment Ltd is 30 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BF Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BF Investment Ltd is ₹493 and ₹829 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BF Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.73%, 3 Years at 27.06%, 1 Year at 24.67%, 6 Month at -2.07%, 3 Month at 7.88% and 1 Month at -8.89%.
