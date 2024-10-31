Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Results- Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2024) Board comments on fine levied by the Exchange (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

BF INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

BF INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited standalone and Consolidated Financials results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. April 30, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Viraj Shambhu Kulkarni (DIN: 02963687) as an Additional, Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a period of five consecutive years with effect from April 30, 2024 to April 29, 2029, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company by way of postal ballot.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024