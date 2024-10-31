iifl-logo-icon 1
BF Investment Ltd Board Meeting

BF Investment CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Oct 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Results- Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2024) Board comments on fine levied by the Exchange (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
BF INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
BF INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited standalone and Consolidated Financials results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. April 30, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Viraj Shambhu Kulkarni (DIN: 02963687) as an Additional, Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a period of five consecutive years with effect from April 30, 2024 to April 29, 2029, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company by way of postal ballot.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
BF INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13/02/2024 Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Report of the Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

