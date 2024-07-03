BF Investment Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
18.58
7.72
12.93
9.05
14.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.58
7.72
12.93
9.05
14.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.04
235.64
325.08
68.92
78.97
Total Income
56.62
243.36
338.01
77.96
93.58
Total Expenditure
1.19
0.61
3.78
0.64
1.02
PBIDT
55.43
242.76
334.23
77.33
92.55
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
55.43
242.76
334.23
77.33
92.55
Depreciation
0.11
0.11
0.13
0.13
0.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.8
1.2
7.75
1.04
17.85
Deferred Tax
0.51
58.84
76.11
18.24
5.3
Reported Profit After Tax
36.02
182.61
250.24
57.92
69.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
36.02
182.61
250.24
57.92
69.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
36.02
182.61
250.24
57.92
69.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.56
48.48
66.43
15.38
18.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
298.33
3,144.55
2,584.91
854.47
633.47
PBDTM(%)
298.33
3,144.55
2,584.91
854.47
633.47
PATM(%)
193.86
2,365.41
1,935.34
640
474.19
