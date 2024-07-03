iifl-logo-icon 1
BF Investment Ltd Quarterly Results

638
(2.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

18.58

7.72

12.93

9.05

14.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.58

7.72

12.93

9.05

14.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.04

235.64

325.08

68.92

78.97

Total Income

56.62

243.36

338.01

77.96

93.58

Total Expenditure

1.19

0.61

3.78

0.64

1.02

PBIDT

55.43

242.76

334.23

77.33

92.55

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

55.43

242.76

334.23

77.33

92.55

Depreciation

0.11

0.11

0.13

0.13

0.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

18.8

1.2

7.75

1.04

17.85

Deferred Tax

0.51

58.84

76.11

18.24

5.3

Reported Profit After Tax

36.02

182.61

250.24

57.92

69.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

36.02

182.61

250.24

57.92

69.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

36.02

182.61

250.24

57.92

69.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.56

48.48

66.43

15.38

18.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.83

18.83

18.83

18.83

18.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

298.33

3,144.55

2,584.91

854.47

633.47

PBDTM(%)

298.33

3,144.55

2,584.91

854.47

633.47

PATM(%)

193.86

2,365.41

1,935.34

640

474.19

