iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Balance Sheet

22.35
(-1.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BFL Asset Finvest Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.36

2.06

1.69

0.86

Net Worth

14.56

12.26

11.89

11.06

Minority Interest

Debt

4.24

2.02

2.09

2.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.8

14.28

13.98

13.34

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.14

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.1

0.1

0.11

0.74

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.7

3.42

8.47

6.96

Inventories

5.82

0.85

1.48

1.62

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.19

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.53

2.64

8.07

6.31

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.84

-0.07

-1.08

-0.97

Cash

0.1

0.05

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

11.9

3.57

8.76

7.74

BFL Asset Finves : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BFL Asset Finvest Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.