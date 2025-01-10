BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.36
2.06
1.69
0.86
Net Worth
14.56
12.26
11.89
11.06
Minority Interest
Debt
4.24
2.02
2.09
2.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.8
14.28
13.98
13.34
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.14
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
0.11
0.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.7
3.42
8.47
6.96
Inventories
5.82
0.85
1.48
1.62
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.19
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.53
2.64
8.07
6.31
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.84
-0.07
-1.08
-0.97
Cash
0.1
0.05
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
11.9
3.57
8.76
7.74
