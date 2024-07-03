iifl-logo-icon 1
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Share Price

22.09
(-3.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.2
  • Day's High23.95
  • 52 Wk High28.99
  • Prev. Close22.84
  • Day's Low21.11
  • 52 Wk Low 14.03
  • Turnover (lac)13.07
  • P/E2.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.26
  • EPS9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.54
  • Div. Yield0
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

23.2

Prev. Close

22.84

Turnover(Lac.)

13.07

Day's High

23.95

Day's Low

21.11

52 Week's High

28.99

52 Week's Low

14.03

Book Value

23.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.54

P/E

2.54

EPS

9

Divi. Yield

0

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.05%

Non-Promoter- 72.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.36

2.06

1.69

0.86

Net Worth

14.56

12.26

11.89

11.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.81

2.34

1.34

0.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BFL Asset Finvest Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahendra Kumar Baid

Independent Director

Puneet Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Amit Kumar Parashar

Independent Director

Kuldeep Jain

Non Executive Director

Aditya Baid

Non Executive Director

Alpana Baid

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ilma Suza

Independent Director

Ajay Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BFL Asset Finvest Ltd

Summary

BFL Asset Finvest Limited (formerly known as BFL Developers Limited) established and came into existence on August 31, 1995 as a Public Limited Company in Jaipur. The Company changed its name from BFL Developers Limited to BFL Asset Finvest Limited in May, 2017. The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company, registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with effect from July 30, 2007 to provide NBFCs with greater operational flexibility and harmonization of different categories of NBFCs into fewer categories based on the principle of regulation by activity, merged the three categories of NBFCs viz. Asset Finance Companies (AFC), Loan Companies (LCs) and Investment Companies (ICs) into a new category called NBFC - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). Accordingly, the Company has been reclassified as NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). The RBI under scale-based regulation (SBR) had categorized the Company in base layer wide its circular dated September 30, 2022. It is presently engaged in business activities viz. business of securities investments and trading, negotiable instruments etc. The business also encompasses inter corporate loans and investments.During the year 2015, Jaisukh Developers Private Limited ceased to be an associate Company.The Equity shares of the company were listed with the Jaipur Stock Exchange Limited, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. However the SEBI vide its exit order no. WTM/RKA/MRD/20/2015 dated
Company FAQs

What is the BFL Asset Finvest Ltd share price today?

The BFL Asset Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd is ₹22.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd is 2.54 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BFL Asset Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd is ₹14.03 and ₹28.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd?

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.98%, 3 Years at -49.59%, 1 Year at 33.41%, 6 Month at 43.65%, 3 Month at 14.14% and 1 Month at -10.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.94 %

