SectorFinance
Open₹23.2
Prev. Close₹22.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.07
Day's High₹23.95
Day's Low₹21.11
52 Week's High₹28.99
52 Week's Low₹14.03
Book Value₹23.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.54
P/E2.54
EPS9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.36
2.06
1.69
0.86
Net Worth
14.56
12.26
11.89
11.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.81
2.34
1.34
0.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mahendra Kumar Baid
Independent Director
Puneet Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Amit Kumar Parashar
Independent Director
Kuldeep Jain
Non Executive Director
Aditya Baid
Non Executive Director
Alpana Baid
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ilma Suza
Independent Director
Ajay Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
Summary
BFL Asset Finvest Limited (formerly known as BFL Developers Limited) established and came into existence on August 31, 1995 as a Public Limited Company in Jaipur. The Company changed its name from BFL Developers Limited to BFL Asset Finvest Limited in May, 2017. The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company, registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with effect from July 30, 2007 to provide NBFCs with greater operational flexibility and harmonization of different categories of NBFCs into fewer categories based on the principle of regulation by activity, merged the three categories of NBFCs viz. Asset Finance Companies (AFC), Loan Companies (LCs) and Investment Companies (ICs) into a new category called NBFC - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). Accordingly, the Company has been reclassified as NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). The RBI under scale-based regulation (SBR) had categorized the Company in base layer wide its circular dated September 30, 2022. It is presently engaged in business activities viz. business of securities investments and trading, negotiable instruments etc. The business also encompasses inter corporate loans and investments.During the year 2015, Jaisukh Developers Private Limited ceased to be an associate Company.The Equity shares of the company were listed with the Jaipur Stock Exchange Limited, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. However the SEBI vide its exit order no. WTM/RKA/MRD/20/2015 dated
Read More
The BFL Asset Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd is ₹22.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd is 2.54 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BFL Asset Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd is ₹14.03 and ₹28.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.98%, 3 Years at -49.59%, 1 Year at 33.41%, 6 Month at 43.65%, 3 Month at 14.14% and 1 Month at -10.89%.
