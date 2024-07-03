Summary

BFL Asset Finvest Limited (formerly known as BFL Developers Limited) established and came into existence on August 31, 1995 as a Public Limited Company in Jaipur. The Company changed its name from BFL Developers Limited to BFL Asset Finvest Limited in May, 2017. The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company, registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with effect from July 30, 2007 to provide NBFCs with greater operational flexibility and harmonization of different categories of NBFCs into fewer categories based on the principle of regulation by activity, merged the three categories of NBFCs viz. Asset Finance Companies (AFC), Loan Companies (LCs) and Investment Companies (ICs) into a new category called NBFC - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). Accordingly, the Company has been reclassified as NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). The RBI under scale-based regulation (SBR) had categorized the Company in base layer wide its circular dated September 30, 2022. It is presently engaged in business activities viz. business of securities investments and trading, negotiable instruments etc. The business also encompasses inter corporate loans and investments.During the year 2015, Jaisukh Developers Private Limited ceased to be an associate Company.The Equity shares of the company were listed with the Jaipur Stock Exchange Limited, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. However the SEBI vide its exit order no. WTM/RKA/MRD/20/2015 dated

