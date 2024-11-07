Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30 2024 together with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Statement of Cash Flows as on September 30 2024 and take on records limited review report thereon. Further in accordance with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and Company's Code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company was closed from October 01 2024 and will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 for the Directors and Key Management Personnel / Designated Persons / Connected Persons of the Company and their relatives. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, November 07, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 1, Tara Nagar, Ajmer Road, Jaipur-302006 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:05 P.M., inter alia transacted the following business Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 together with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Statement of Cash Flows for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and took on record the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, August 09, 2024 at the registered office of the Company which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:46 P.M., inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and took on record the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Appointed Mr. Ajay Agarwal (DIN: 10727170), as Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company. 3. Approved the holding 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company schedule to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, through Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual means and the matters connected thereto. 4. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Friday, September 20, 2024, to Thursday, September 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 together with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Statement of Cash Flows for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and to take on record Auditors report thereon; 2. To consider and approve the raising of funds by issuance of fully paid-up equity shares by way of rights issue to the existing eligible equity shareholders of the company and fix quantum of the issue as may be permitted under applicable law and subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required; 3. To constitute Rights Issue Committee as an analogous authority empowered to take necessary actions and to decide terms and conditions in the matter of rights issue of the Company; 4. Any other matters related thereto. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, May 10, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 1, Tara Nagar, Ajmer Road, Jaipur-302006 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M., inter alia transacted the following business 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 together with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Approved the Offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs. 15 Crore by way of rights issue to the existing eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date 3. Approved the constitution of a Rights Issue Committee and other related matters thereto. 4. Re-Appointed of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and make recommendation to the shareholders of the Company for increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company To approve of Notice of Postal Ballot and other related matters thereto; The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, February 23, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 1, Tara Nagar, Ajmer Road, Jaipur-302006 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:45 P.M. inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Approved the increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from existing Authorised Share Capital of Rs. 12,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crores Only) consisting of 1,20,00,000 (One Crore Twenty Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 31,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty One Crores Only) consisting of 3,10,00,000 (Three Crores Ten Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each and consequent alteration of Capital clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company relating to share capital of the Company, subject to the Shareholders approval through postal ballot; 2. Approved the notice of postal ballot and matters related thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024