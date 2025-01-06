BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.81
2.34
1.34
0.61
Other operating items
Operating
3.81
2.34
1.34
0.61
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
3.81
2.34
1.34
0.61
Equity raised
10.11
4.56
0.8
0.76
Investing
0.76
0
0.06
-0.03
Financing
-0.46
-1.19
1.9
0.72
Dividends paid
0
0.25
0
0
Net in cash
14.22
5.96
4.1
2.06
