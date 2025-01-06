Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd Cash Flow Statement

iifl-logo-icon 1
58.13
(9.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd

Bhagawati Oxygen FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.25

-0.15

0.55

1.51

Depreciation

-1.84

-1.85

-1.85

-0.41

Tax paid

0.14

0.09

-0.15

-0.49

Working capital

-0.58

-3.3

1.35

-0.19

Other operating items

Operating

-5.52

-5.21

-0.1

0.41

Capital expenditure

-0.03

0

0.01

2.41

Free cash flow

-5.55

-5.21

-0.09

2.82

Equity raised

20.13

20.98

20.78

18.83

Investing

0.23

-0.07

-0.37

0.15

Financing

0.84

-6.69

-0.84

12.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.64

8.99

19.48

34.57

