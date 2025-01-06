Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.25
-0.15
0.55
1.51
Depreciation
-1.84
-1.85
-1.85
-0.41
Tax paid
0.14
0.09
-0.15
-0.49
Working capital
-0.58
-3.3
1.35
-0.19
Other operating items
Operating
-5.52
-5.21
-0.1
0.41
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0
0.01
2.41
Free cash flow
-5.55
-5.21
-0.09
2.82
Equity raised
20.13
20.98
20.78
18.83
Investing
0.23
-0.07
-0.37
0.15
Financing
0.84
-6.69
-0.84
12.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.64
8.99
19.48
34.57
