|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.39
2.99
8.45
10.01
yoy growth (%)
-86.79
-64.57
-15.49
-2.06
Raw materials
-0.04
-0.28
-0.62
-5.14
As % of sales
10.25
9.43
7.35
51.42
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.85
-0.98
-0.75
As % of sales
118.05
28.54
11.66
7.54
Other costs
-1.24
-2.5
-5.07
-2.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
315.09
83.51
59.98
26.09
Operating profit
-1.35
-0.64
1.77
1.49
OPM
-343.4
-21.49
20.99
14.94
Depreciation
-1.84
-1.85
-1.85
-0.41
Interest expense
-0.52
-0.59
-0.67
-0.18
Other income
0.47
2.93
1.31
0.61
Profit before tax
-3.25
-0.15
0.55
1.51
Taxes
0.14
0.09
-0.15
-0.49
Tax rate
-4.6
-60.71
-27.01
-32.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.1
-0.06
0.4
1.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.1
-0.06
0.4
1.01
yoy growth (%)
4,873.94
-115.26
-59.91
51.53
NPM
-784.11
-2.08
4.83
10.18
