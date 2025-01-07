iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

63.94
(9.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:56:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.39

2.99

8.45

10.01

yoy growth (%)

-86.79

-64.57

-15.49

-2.06

Raw materials

-0.04

-0.28

-0.62

-5.14

As % of sales

10.25

9.43

7.35

51.42

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.85

-0.98

-0.75

As % of sales

118.05

28.54

11.66

7.54

Other costs

-1.24

-2.5

-5.07

-2.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

315.09

83.51

59.98

26.09

Operating profit

-1.35

-0.64

1.77

1.49

OPM

-343.4

-21.49

20.99

14.94

Depreciation

-1.84

-1.85

-1.85

-0.41

Interest expense

-0.52

-0.59

-0.67

-0.18

Other income

0.47

2.93

1.31

0.61

Profit before tax

-3.25

-0.15

0.55

1.51

Taxes

0.14

0.09

-0.15

-0.49

Tax rate

-4.6

-60.71

-27.01

-32.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.1

-0.06

0.4

1.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.1

-0.06

0.4

1.01

yoy growth (%)

4,873.94

-115.26

-59.91

51.53

NPM

-784.11

-2.08

4.83

10.18

