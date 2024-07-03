SectorChemicals
Open₹54.18
Prev. Close₹52.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.68
Day's High₹58.13
Day's Low₹54.18
52 Week's High₹84.68
52 Week's Low₹39
Book Value₹17.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.31
2.31
2.31
2.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.19
1.87
4.34
6.9
Net Worth
4.5
4.18
6.65
9.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.39
2.99
8.45
10.01
yoy growth (%)
-86.79
-64.57
-15.49
-2.06
Raw materials
-0.04
-0.28
-0.62
-5.14
As % of sales
10.25
9.43
7.35
51.42
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.85
-0.98
-0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.25
-0.15
0.55
1.51
Depreciation
-1.84
-1.85
-1.85
-0.41
Tax paid
0.14
0.09
-0.15
-0.49
Working capital
-0.58
-3.3
1.35
-0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.79
-64.57
-15.49
-2.06
Op profit growth
111.03
-136.26
18.73
120.5
EBIT growth
-724.33
-64.63
-27.11
83.07
Net profit growth
4,873.94
-115.26
-59.91
51.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
S K Sharma
Managing Director
Himanshu Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
B B Lal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jaya Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Damani
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Rai
Independent Director
Ashok Purohit
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd
Summary
Promoted by R R Sharma, S K Sharma and the late B P Bhardwaj, Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd was established in 1972. The Company is is a manufacturing and engineering company with core focus on industrial gas manufacturing, technology, system and equipments. The Company manufactures, procures, controls quality and conducts on-site works and commissioning of Cryogenic and VPSA Air Separation Plants and Systems of various types.The Company had been in operation since then as a dependable and responsible company. It installed Indias first indigenously built Cryogenic Air Separation Plant in 1972 near Kolkata. In 1976, it set up another Cryogenic Air Separation Plant in Haryana. Later, in 1977, it introduced the use of oxygen in enrichment of air for the copper industry for the first time in India at KCC, Rajasthan. The Company owns and operate a fleet of cryogenic transport tanks for efficient distribution of liquefied gases across the country. In 1992, the Company established a VPSA plant designed with technical collaboration of M/s Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation for its customer in Jharkhand. In 2007, it diversified and ventured in the area of renewable energy and installed wind farm in South India.The company has plants at Ghatsila, Bihar, with a capacity of 25 tpd and at Ballabhgarh, Haryana, with a capacity of 140 cmtr ph. The operations at the plant in Ballabhgarh was temporarily suspended during 1993-94, as the plant had already completed its economic life having operated for ove
Read More
The Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd is ₹13.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd is 0 and 2.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd is ₹39 and ₹84.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.11%, 3 Years at -3.22%, 1 Year at -13.05%, 6 Month at 10.10%, 3 Month at -7.20% and 1 Month at -1.01%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.