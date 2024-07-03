iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd Share Price

58.13
(9.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:56:00 PM

  • Open54.18
  • Day's High58.13
  • 52 Wk High84.68
  • Prev. Close52.85
  • Day's Low54.18
  • 52 Wk Low 39
  • Turnover (lac)5.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.43
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

54.18

Prev. Close

52.85

Turnover(Lac.)

5.68

Day's High

58.13

Day's Low

54.18

52 Week's High

84.68

52 Week's Low

39

Book Value

17.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.29%

Non-Promoter- 12.98%

Institutions: 12.98%

Non-Institutions: 43.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.31

2.31

2.31

2.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.19

1.87

4.34

6.9

Net Worth

4.5

4.18

6.65

9.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.39

2.99

8.45

10.01

yoy growth (%)

-86.79

-64.57

-15.49

-2.06

Raw materials

-0.04

-0.28

-0.62

-5.14

As % of sales

10.25

9.43

7.35

51.42

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.85

-0.98

-0.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.25

-0.15

0.55

1.51

Depreciation

-1.84

-1.85

-1.85

-0.41

Tax paid

0.14

0.09

-0.15

-0.49

Working capital

-0.58

-3.3

1.35

-0.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.79

-64.57

-15.49

-2.06

Op profit growth

111.03

-136.26

18.73

120.5

EBIT growth

-724.33

-64.63

-27.11

83.07

Net profit growth

4,873.94

-115.26

-59.91

51.53

No Record Found

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

S K Sharma

Managing Director

Himanshu Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

B B Lal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jaya Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Damani

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Rai

Independent Director

Ashok Purohit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd

Summary

Promoted by R R Sharma, S K Sharma and the late B P Bhardwaj, Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd was established in 1972. The Company is is a manufacturing and engineering company with core focus on industrial gas manufacturing, technology, system and equipments. The Company manufactures, procures, controls quality and conducts on-site works and commissioning of Cryogenic and VPSA Air Separation Plants and Systems of various types.The Company had been in operation since then as a dependable and responsible company. It installed Indias first indigenously built Cryogenic Air Separation Plant in 1972 near Kolkata. In 1976, it set up another Cryogenic Air Separation Plant in Haryana. Later, in 1977, it introduced the use of oxygen in enrichment of air for the copper industry for the first time in India at KCC, Rajasthan. The Company owns and operate a fleet of cryogenic transport tanks for efficient distribution of liquefied gases across the country. In 1992, the Company established a VPSA plant designed with technical collaboration of M/s Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation for its customer in Jharkhand. In 2007, it diversified and ventured in the area of renewable energy and installed wind farm in South India.The company has plants at Ghatsila, Bihar, with a capacity of 25 tpd and at Ballabhgarh, Haryana, with a capacity of 140 cmtr ph. The operations at the plant in Ballabhgarh was temporarily suspended during 1993-94, as the plant had already completed its economic life having operated for ove
Company FAQs

What is the Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd share price today?

The Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd is ₹13.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd is 0 and 2.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd is ₹39 and ₹84.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd?

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.11%, 3 Years at -3.22%, 1 Year at -13.05%, 6 Month at 10.10%, 3 Month at -7.20% and 1 Month at -1.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.30 %
Institutions - 12.99 %
Public - 43.72 %

