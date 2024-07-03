Summary

Promoted by R R Sharma, S K Sharma and the late B P Bhardwaj, Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd was established in 1972. The Company is is a manufacturing and engineering company with core focus on industrial gas manufacturing, technology, system and equipments. The Company manufactures, procures, controls quality and conducts on-site works and commissioning of Cryogenic and VPSA Air Separation Plants and Systems of various types.The Company had been in operation since then as a dependable and responsible company. It installed Indias first indigenously built Cryogenic Air Separation Plant in 1972 near Kolkata. In 1976, it set up another Cryogenic Air Separation Plant in Haryana. Later, in 1977, it introduced the use of oxygen in enrichment of air for the copper industry for the first time in India at KCC, Rajasthan. The Company owns and operate a fleet of cryogenic transport tanks for efficient distribution of liquefied gases across the country. In 1992, the Company established a VPSA plant designed with technical collaboration of M/s Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation for its customer in Jharkhand. In 2007, it diversified and ventured in the area of renewable energy and installed wind farm in South India.The company has plants at Ghatsila, Bihar, with a capacity of 25 tpd and at Ballabhgarh, Haryana, with a capacity of 140 cmtr ph. The operations at the plant in Ballabhgarh was temporarily suspended during 1993-94, as the plant had already completed its economic life having operated for ove

Read More