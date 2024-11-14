iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd Board Meeting

53.86
(-4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Bhagawati Oxygen CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
BHAGWATI OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other items as per the agenda of the meeting. We submit herewith a copy of Un -Audited Financial Result of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 which were approved and taken on record by the Board of directors of the company along with its Limited Review report. The Board at its meeting held today i.e Thursday, 14th November, 2024, which commenced at 03.30 P.M. and concluded at 04.45 P.M. inter alia, considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. In this connection, we enclose herewith the following: (i) Un-audited Financial Results for thequarter and halfyear ended 30thSeptember, 2024. (ii) Limited Review Report on the result issued by the Auditor of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
BHAGWATI OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other items as per the agenda of the meeting. We have to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board at its meeting held today i.e Thursday, 08th August, 2024, which commenced at 03.30 P.M. and concluded at 05.30 P.M. inter alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2024. ln this connection, we enclose herewith the following: (i) Un-audited Financial Results for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (ii) Limited Review Report on the result issued by the Auditor of the Company for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
BHAGWATI OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other items as per the agenda of the meeting. The Board at its meeting held today i.e Thursday, 30th May, 2024, which commenced at 03:30 PM. and concluded at 06.00 P.M. inter alia, considered and approved Audited Financial Results .... Read More.. Audited Financial Result along with the Auditor Report for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 16.04.2024 appointed M/s Rekha Goenka & Associates as the secretarial auditor for the financial year 2023-24 vide appointment letter dated 16.04.2024. Further M/s Manoj Shaw & Co. resigned as the secretarial auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 vide its resignation letter dated 16.04.2024. The disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with the SEBI circulars is enclosed herewith. Read less..
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
BHAGWATI OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and other items as per the agenda of the meeting. The Board at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th February, 2024 which commenced at 03.30 P.M. and concluded at 05.15 P.M. inter alia, considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. In this connection, we enclose herewith the following: (i) Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (ii) Limited Review Report on the result issued by the Auditor of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. The results are also being published in the newspapers, in the prescribed format. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Bhagawati Oxygen: Related News

No Record Found

