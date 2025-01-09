Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Development:

Your industry is primarily a "gas manufacturing industry" supplying oxygen gas on exclusive supply scheme basis. The Company is also making wind power and supplying to TNEB, Tamil Nadu.

Opportunities & Threats, Trends & Strategies:

The fundamental of the gas industry appears to be better and is growing fast because of the improvement in the steel sector. As our sales are tied up some strategies adopted by your Company are :

(a) reducing cost of capital

(b) transactional cost of production

(c) reducing pollution levels

(d) creation of good infrastructure etc. Your Company has taken adequate steps to reduce the cost of production by continuously evaluating process improvements and best operational practices. Although the industrial gas industry is categorized under white category, your Company is committed to adhere to all applicable environment regulations and improve upon the environmental performance on a continued basis.

Outlook:

The encouraging growth on both production and sales in previous years is likely to be sustained in current year also. Outlook for the current year remains strong. The Companys operations are subject to risks which can impact business performance essentially with regard to prices of basic materials like molecular sieves, power. The management is seized of assessing such risks and takes measures to address the same.

Internal Control System :

The Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with its size and nature of business. The objective of these procedures is to ensure efficient use and protection of the company resources, accuracy in financial reporting and due compliance of statutes and company policies & procedures. Checks and balances exist in the system to ensure that all transactions are adequately authorized and reported correctly.

Human Resources Development:

The Company appreciates that human assets constitute the driving force behind the companys growth plans. The Company has, during the previous year, continued to have good industrial relations with its employees. Your Company would like to record the whole-hearted support and dedication received from the employees at all levels.

Cautionary Statement :

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys position and expectation may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws & regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operation include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply, changes in Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.