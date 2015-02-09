Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
20.4
20.4
20.05
20.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.47
11.76
10.22
6.76
Net Worth
28.87
32.16
30.27
26.81
Minority Interest
Debt
30.58
28.89
33.8
15.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.28
1.39
1.35
1.01
Total Liabilities
60.73
62.44
65.42
43.15
Fixed Assets
29.23
31.97
33.23
28.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.82
28.83
30.35
13.12
Inventories
14.04
13.57
5.85
2.08
Inventory Days
83.93
17.46
6.76
Sundry Debtors
33.81
44.63
54.05
24.65
Debtor Days
276.05
161.35
80.2
Other Current Assets
11.08
11.98
11.78
8.98
Sundry Creditors
-25.65
-37.77
-36.36
-18.47
Creditor Days
233.62
108.54
60.09
Other Current Liabilities
-3.46
-3.57
-4.97
-4.12
Cash
0.69
0.65
0.84
0.49
Total Assets
60.73
62.44
65.41
43.15
No Record Found
