|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
59
122.26
112.17
yoy growth (%)
-51.73
8.99
Raw materials
-49.23
-12.14
-106.76
As % of sales
83.43
9.93
95.17
Employee costs
-0.93
-0.58
-0.41
As % of sales
1.58
0.48
0.37
Other costs
-3.62
-102.1
-0.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.13
83.5
0.59
Operating profit
5.21
7.43
4.32
OPM
8.84
6.07
3.85
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.21
-1.15
Interest expense
-4.1
-2.1
-1.14
Other income
0.57
0.63
1.54
Profit before tax
0.25
4.74
3.57
Taxes
-0.03
-1.29
-1.11
Tax rate
-14.24
-27.18
-31.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
3.45
2.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.21
3.45
2.45
yoy growth (%)
-93.78
40.83
NPM
0.36
2.82
2.18
