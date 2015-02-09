iifl-logo
Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.52
(-4.84%)
Feb 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

59

122.26

112.17

yoy growth (%)

-51.73

8.99

Raw materials

-49.23

-12.14

-106.76

As % of sales

83.43

9.93

95.17

Employee costs

-0.93

-0.58

-0.41

As % of sales

1.58

0.48

0.37

Other costs

-3.62

-102.1

-0.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.13

83.5

0.59

Operating profit

5.21

7.43

4.32

OPM

8.84

6.07

3.85

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.21

-1.15

Interest expense

-4.1

-2.1

-1.14

Other income

0.57

0.63

1.54

Profit before tax

0.25

4.74

3.57

Taxes

-0.03

-1.29

-1.11

Tax rate

-14.24

-27.18

-31.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.21

3.45

2.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.21

3.45

2.45

yoy growth (%)

-93.78

40.83

NPM

0.36

2.82

2.18

