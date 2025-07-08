Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹4.75
Prev. Close₹4.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.75
Day's Low₹4.52
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
20.4
20.4
20.05
20.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.47
11.76
10.22
6.76
Net Worth
28.87
32.16
30.27
26.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
59
122.26
112.17
yoy growth (%)
-51.73
8.99
Raw materials
-49.23
-12.14
-106.76
As % of sales
83.43
9.93
95.17
Employee costs
-0.93
-0.58
-0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.25
4.74
3.57
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.21
-1.15
Tax paid
-0.03
-1.29
-1.11
Working capital
0.05
15.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.73
8.99
Op profit growth
-29.78
71.71
EBIT growth
-36.36
45.12
Net profit growth
-93.78
40.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R D Bhanot
Whole-time Director
Rajeev Bhanot
Director
Arun Soni
Director
Surender Kumar Vasudeva
Director
Deepak Vijay Bakshi
Company Secretary
Pradhyuman Singh Yadav
310-311 Bhanot Corner-1-2,
Pamposh Enclave Greater Kaila1,
Delhi - 110048
Tel: 91-11-41635473-46567341
Website: http://www.bhanotgroup.com
Email: bhanotgroup@gmail.com
Beetal House 3rd Flr,
Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,
New Delhi - 110062
Tel: 91-11-29961281-82
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
Summary
Reports by Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd
