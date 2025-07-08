iifl-logo
Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd Share Price Live

4.52
(-4.84%)
Feb 9, 2015

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.75
  • Day's High4.75
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.75
  • Day's Low4.52
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

4.75

Prev. Close

4.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.75

Day's Low

4.52

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 25.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

20.4

20.4

20.05

20.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.47

11.76

10.22

6.76

Net Worth

28.87

32.16

30.27

26.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

59

122.26

112.17

yoy growth (%)

-51.73

8.99

Raw materials

-49.23

-12.14

-106.76

As % of sales

83.43

9.93

95.17

Employee costs

-0.93

-0.58

-0.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.25

4.74

3.57

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.21

-1.15

Tax paid

-0.03

-1.29

-1.11

Working capital

0.05

15.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.73

8.99

Op profit growth

-29.78

71.71

EBIT growth

-36.36

45.12

Net profit growth

-93.78

40.83

No Record Found

Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R D Bhanot

Whole-time Director

Rajeev Bhanot

Director

Arun Soni

Director

Surender Kumar Vasudeva

Director

Deepak Vijay Bakshi

Company Secretary

Pradhyuman Singh Yadav

Registered Office

310-311 Bhanot Corner-1-2,

Pamposh Enclave Greater Kaila1,

Delhi - 110048

Tel: 91-11-41635473-46567341

Website: http://www.bhanotgroup.com

Email: bhanotgroup@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Beetal House 3rd Flr,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 91-11-29961281-82

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd share price today?

The Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd is ₹9.22 Cr. as of 09 Feb ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd is 0 and 0.72 as of 09 Feb ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Feb ‘15

What is the CAGR of Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd?

Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -63.70%, 1 Year at -0.22%, 6 Month at -20.56%, 3 Month at -20.14% and 1 Month at -21.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.64 %

