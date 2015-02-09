iifl-logo
Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.52
(-4.84%)
Feb 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.25

4.74

3.57

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.21

-1.15

Tax paid

-0.03

-1.29

-1.11

Working capital

0.05

15.67

Other operating items

Operating

-1.16

17.91

Capital expenditure

-0.51

4.69

Free cash flow

-1.68

22.6

Equity raised

22.11

13.52

Investing

0

0

Financing

20.45

25.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

40.87

61.57

