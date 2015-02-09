Bhanot Construction & Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.25
4.74
3.57
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.21
-1.15
Tax paid
-0.03
-1.29
-1.11
Working capital
0.05
15.67
Other operating items
Operating
-1.16
17.91
Capital expenditure
-0.51
4.69
Free cash flow
-1.68
22.6
Equity raised
22.11
13.52
Investing
0
0
Financing
20.45
25.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
40.87
61.57
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.