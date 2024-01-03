iifl-logo

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4,657

4,657

4,657

4,657

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,805.73

664.72

-853.1

-1,383.23

Net Worth

6,462.73

5,321.72

3,803.9

3,273.77

Minority Interest

Debt

233.17

230.23

212.64

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

152.58

121.37

0

0

Total Liabilities

6,848.48

5,673.32

4,016.54

3,273.77

Fixed Assets

5,890.68

4,819.04

4,378.68

3,964.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.41

266.52

79.72

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

715.41

838.45

1,048.27

867.08

Networking Capital

-887.86

-1,195.32

-2,644.33

-2,182.67

Inventories

2,316.74

1,738.85

1,029.06

978.45

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1,847.76

1,333.25

1,251.15

1,037.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5,891.81

5,265.63

4,371.77

3,694.07

Sundry Creditors

-2,249.31

-1,309.61

-962.91

-800.26

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8,694.87

-8,223.44

-8,333.4

-7,091.94

Cash

1,129.85

944.63

1,154.2

624.57

Total Assets

6,848.48

5,673.32

4,016.54

3,273.77

