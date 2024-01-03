Bharat Coking Coal Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4,657
4,657
4,657
4,657
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,805.73
664.72
-853.1
-1,383.23
Net Worth
6,462.73
5,321.72
3,803.9
3,273.77
Minority Interest
Debt
233.17
230.23
212.64
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
152.58
121.37
0
0
Total Liabilities
6,848.48
5,673.32
4,016.54
3,273.77
Fixed Assets
5,890.68
4,819.04
4,378.68
3,964.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.41
266.52
79.72
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
715.41
838.45
1,048.27
867.08
Networking Capital
-887.86
-1,195.32
-2,644.33
-2,182.67
Inventories
2,316.74
1,738.85
1,029.06
978.45
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1,847.76
1,333.25
1,251.15
1,037.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5,891.81
5,265.63
4,371.77
3,694.07
Sundry Creditors
-2,249.31
-1,309.61
-962.91
-800.26
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8,694.87
-8,223.44
-8,333.4
-7,091.94
Cash
1,129.85
944.63
1,154.2
624.57
Total Assets
6,848.48
5,673.32
4,016.54
3,273.77
