Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 31, 2019|11:56:16 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-487.9

-469.73

-734.56

-539.75

Depreciation

-60.94

-62.27

-49.39

-46.84

Tax paid

711.37

142.1

183.1

47.48

Working capital

-564.91

-1,412.14

-346.81

1,192.01

Other operating items

Operating

-402.38

-1,802.03

-947.67

652.89

Capital expenditure

0.02

3.66

-86.44

258.13

Free cash flow

-402.35

-1,798.37

-1,034.11

911.02

Equity raised

-2,236.69

-465.04

1,207.03

2,017.15

Investing

-0.23

0

0

-4.64

Financing

2,195.67

628.8

434.21

4,357.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-443.61

-1,634.61

607.13

7,281.1

