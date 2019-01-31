Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-487.9
-469.73
-734.56
-539.75
Depreciation
-60.94
-62.27
-49.39
-46.84
Tax paid
711.37
142.1
183.1
47.48
Working capital
-564.91
-1,412.14
-346.81
1,192.01
Other operating items
Operating
-402.38
-1,802.03
-947.67
652.89
Capital expenditure
0.02
3.66
-86.44
258.13
Free cash flow
-402.35
-1,798.37
-1,034.11
911.02
Equity raised
-2,236.69
-465.04
1,207.03
2,017.15
Investing
-0.23
0
0
-4.64
Financing
2,195.67
628.8
434.21
4,357.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-443.61
-1,634.61
607.13
7,281.1
