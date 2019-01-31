Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
58.03
38.72
199.68
505.29
yoy growth (%)
49.88
-80.6
-60.48
-64.05
Raw materials
-68.67
-42.37
-178.52
-291.48
As % of sales
118.32
109.42
89.4
57.68
Employee costs
-43.37
-43.23
-95.51
-103.62
As % of sales
74.74
111.64
47.83
20.5
Other costs
-63.48
-69.02
-114.82
-163.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
109.37
178.25
57.5
32.42
Operating profit
-117.49
-115.9
-189.18
-53.67
OPM
-202.45
-299.32
-94.74
-10.62
Depreciation
-60.94
-62.27
-49.39
-46.84
Interest expense
-319.41
-296.56
-511.84
-447.13
Other income
9.93
5
15.86
7.89
Profit before tax
-487.9
-469.73
-734.56
-539.75
Taxes
711.37
142.1
183.1
47.48
Tax rate
-145.8
-30.25
-24.92
-8.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
223.46
-327.62
-551.46
-492.27
Exceptional items
-2,121.45
-536.95
-291.27
0
Net profit
-1,897.99
-864.58
-842.73
-492.27
yoy growth (%)
119.52
2.59
71.19
-8,373.08
NPM
-3,270.27
-2,232.83
-422.03
-97.42
