Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 31, 2019|11:56:16 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

58.03

38.72

199.68

505.29

yoy growth (%)

49.88

-80.6

-60.48

-64.05

Raw materials

-68.67

-42.37

-178.52

-291.48

As % of sales

118.32

109.42

89.4

57.68

Employee costs

-43.37

-43.23

-95.51

-103.62

As % of sales

74.74

111.64

47.83

20.5

Other costs

-63.48

-69.02

-114.82

-163.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

109.37

178.25

57.5

32.42

Operating profit

-117.49

-115.9

-189.18

-53.67

OPM

-202.45

-299.32

-94.74

-10.62

Depreciation

-60.94

-62.27

-49.39

-46.84

Interest expense

-319.41

-296.56

-511.84

-447.13

Other income

9.93

5

15.86

7.89

Profit before tax

-487.9

-469.73

-734.56

-539.75

Taxes

711.37

142.1

183.1

47.48

Tax rate

-145.8

-30.25

-24.92

-8.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

223.46

-327.62

-551.46

-492.27

Exceptional items

-2,121.45

-536.95

-291.27

0

Net profit

-1,897.99

-864.58

-842.73

-492.27

yoy growth (%)

119.52

2.59

71.19

-8,373.08

NPM

-3,270.27

-2,232.83

-422.03

-97.42

