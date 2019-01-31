iifl-logo
Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 31, 2019|11:56:16 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.91

-60.65

-43.86

-49.18

Op profit growth

-9.52

-50.32

706.28

-105.38

EBIT growth

-9.18

-30.94

263.89

-115.84

Net profit growth

127.34

6.36

85.6

1,79,889.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-61.72

-55.31

-43.81

-3.05

EBIT margin

-103.25

-92.19

-52.53

-8.1

Net profit margin

-1,406.71

-501.7

-185.61

-56.13

RoCE

-3.26

-3.22

-4.21

-1.19

RoNW

24.16

36.06

-63.97

-12.78

RoA

-11.1

-4.38

-3.72

-2.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-454.5

-209.75

-195.85

-146.5

Book value per share

-673.38

-234.72

-32.94

228.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.04

-0.1

-0.13

-0.24

P/B

-0.02

-0.09

-0.78

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

-92.75

-63.04

-29.79

12,324.17

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-136.11

-28.22

-22.75

-8.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

162.13

874.89

777.5

539.5

Inventory days

7,834.39

7,573.97

3,260.43

1,419.37

Creditor days

-224.98

-233.9

-100.24

-92.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.45

0.54

0.47

0.14

Net debt / equity

-2.26

-4.94

-32.7

5.97

Net debt / op. profit

-79.1

-54.55

-25.14

-196.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.39

-70.66

-86.15

-61.61

Employee costs

-37.76

-40.46

-28.27

-17.74

Other costs

-49.56

-44.18

-29.38

-23.68

