Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.91
-60.65
-43.86
-49.18
Op profit growth
-9.52
-50.32
706.28
-105.38
EBIT growth
-9.18
-30.94
263.89
-115.84
Net profit growth
127.34
6.36
85.6
1,79,889.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-61.72
-55.31
-43.81
-3.05
EBIT margin
-103.25
-92.19
-52.53
-8.1
Net profit margin
-1,406.71
-501.7
-185.61
-56.13
RoCE
-3.26
-3.22
-4.21
-1.19
RoNW
24.16
36.06
-63.97
-12.78
RoA
-11.1
-4.38
-3.72
-2.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-454.5
-209.75
-195.85
-146.5
Book value per share
-673.38
-234.72
-32.94
228.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.04
-0.1
-0.13
-0.24
P/B
-0.02
-0.09
-0.78
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
-92.75
-63.04
-29.79
12,324.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-136.11
-28.22
-22.75
-8.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
162.13
874.89
777.5
539.5
Inventory days
7,834.39
7,573.97
3,260.43
1,419.37
Creditor days
-224.98
-233.9
-100.24
-92.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.45
0.54
0.47
0.14
Net debt / equity
-2.26
-4.94
-32.7
5.97
Net debt / op. profit
-79.1
-54.55
-25.14
-196.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.39
-70.66
-86.15
-61.61
Employee costs
-37.76
-40.46
-28.27
-17.74
Other costs
-49.56
-44.18
-29.38
-23.68
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.