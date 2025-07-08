iifl-logo
Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price Live

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 31, 2019|11:52:16 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.05
  • Day's High2.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.05
  • Day's Low1.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E8.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-587.39
  • EPS0.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ship Building

Open

2.05

Prev. Close

2.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

2.05

Day's Low

1.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-587.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.81

P/E

8.7

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:53 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.58%

Non-Promoter- 6.62%

Institutions: 6.61%

Non-Institutions: 52.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

51.76

50.3

92.24

92.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,017.07

-1,119.08

-252.49

508.98

Net Worth

-2,965.31

-1,068.78

-160.25

601.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

58.03

38.72

199.68

505.29

yoy growth (%)

49.88

-80.6

-60.48

-64.05

Raw materials

-68.67

-42.37

-178.52

-291.48

As % of sales

118.32

109.42

89.4

57.68

Employee costs

-43.37

-43.23

-95.51

-103.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-487.9

-469.73

-734.56

-539.75

Depreciation

-60.94

-62.27

-49.39

-46.84

Tax paid

711.37

142.1

183.1

47.48

Working capital

-564.91

-1,412.14

-346.81

1,192.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.88

-80.6

-60.48

-64.05

Op profit growth

1.37

-38.73

252.45

-111.14

EBIT growth

-2.69

-22.25

140.46

-120.96

Net profit growth

119.52

2.59

71.19

-8,373.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014

Gross Sales

461.47

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

461.47

Other Operating Income

17.87

Other Income

29.22

Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

KMEW

1,616.9

49.81,741.728.63036.44179.31

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd

SWANDEF

277.79

01,537.79-22.8904.9155.4

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prakash Chandra Kapoor

Managing Director

Vijay Kumar

Independent Director

A R Muralidharna

Independent Director

Shakti Sharma

Company Secretary

V Gopalakrishnan

Director

Madhav Srinivasan

Director

Chitra Chandrasekhar

Registered Office

II Oberoi Chambers,

646 Off New Link Rd Andheri-W,

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: -

Website: http://www.bdil.co.in

Email: info@bharatishipyard.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Bharati Shipyard Ltd is one of the leading private sector shipyard in India. They are engaged in design and construction of Sea-going, Coastal, Harbour, Inland crafts and vessels.
Reports by Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹9.81 Cr. as of 31 Jan ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd is 8.7 and 0.00 as of 31 Jan ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 31 Jan ‘19

What is the CAGR of Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd?

Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -40.59%, 3 Years at -58.46%, 1 Year at -67.50%, 6 Month at -43.48%, 3 Month at -29.09% and 1 Month at -36.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

