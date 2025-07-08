Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorShip Building
Open₹2.05
Prev. Close₹2.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹2.05
Day's Low₹1.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-587.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.81
P/E8.7
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
51.76
50.3
92.24
92.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,017.07
-1,119.08
-252.49
508.98
Net Worth
-2,965.31
-1,068.78
-160.25
601.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
58.03
38.72
199.68
505.29
yoy growth (%)
49.88
-80.6
-60.48
-64.05
Raw materials
-68.67
-42.37
-178.52
-291.48
As % of sales
118.32
109.42
89.4
57.68
Employee costs
-43.37
-43.23
-95.51
-103.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-487.9
-469.73
-734.56
-539.75
Depreciation
-60.94
-62.27
-49.39
-46.84
Tax paid
711.37
142.1
183.1
47.48
Working capital
-564.91
-1,412.14
-346.81
1,192.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.88
-80.6
-60.48
-64.05
Op profit growth
1.37
-38.73
252.45
-111.14
EBIT growth
-2.69
-22.25
140.46
-120.96
Net profit growth
119.52
2.59
71.19
-8,373.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
461.47
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
461.47
Other Operating Income
17.87
Other Income
29.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
1,616.9
|49.8
|1,741.72
|8.63
|0
|36.44
|179.31
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd
SWANDEF
277.79
|0
|1,537.79
|-22.89
|0
|4.91
|55.4
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prakash Chandra Kapoor
Managing Director
Vijay Kumar
Independent Director
A R Muralidharna
Independent Director
Shakti Sharma
Company Secretary
V Gopalakrishnan
Director
Madhav Srinivasan
Director
Chitra Chandrasekhar
II Oberoi Chambers,
646 Off New Link Rd Andheri-W,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: -
Website: http://www.bdil.co.in
Email: info@bharatishipyard.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Bharati Shipyard Ltd is one of the leading private sector shipyard in India. They are engaged in design and construction of Sea-going, Coastal, Harbour, Inland crafts and vessels. Bharati Shipyard cur...
