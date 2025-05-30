Bharati Defence And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 30th May 2025 inter-alia for to consider and approve the following: consider and approve audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2025; consider and approve audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025 (prepared pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015). The Board of Directors have inter-alia approved the following at their Board Meeting held on 30th May 2025: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2025 2. Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.05.2025)