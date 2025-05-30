iifl-logo
Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 31, 2019|11:56:16 AM

Bharati Defence CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202523 May 2025
Bharati Defence And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 30th May 2025 inter-alia for to consider and approve the following: consider and approve audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2025; consider and approve audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025 (prepared pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015). The Board of Directors have inter-alia approved the following at their Board Meeting held on 30th May 2025: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2025 2. Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202510 Feb 2025
Bharati Defence And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Bharati Defence And Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

