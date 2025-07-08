Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Bharati Shipyard Ltd is one of the leading private sector shipyard in India. They are engaged in design and construction of Sea-going, Coastal, Harbour, Inland crafts and vessels. Bharati Shipyard currently owns two shipyards, which are strategically located at Thane, Ratnagiri, Mangalore and Kolkata. The subsidiary company, Pinky Shipyard owns a shipyard at Goa. Bharati Shipyard Ltd was incorporated on June 22, 1976. In the year 1985, the company bagged their first export order for construction of 5 Barges from Yeman through Mazgaon Dock Ltd. From then, their product range has been upgraded from the simple inland cargo barges to deep-sea trawlers and dredgers to maneuverable and power-packed ocean-going tractor tugs, cargo ships, tankers and vessels required by the offshore industry.In the year 1991, the company bagged order for 2 Specialized Tractor Tugs with installed power of over 4000 BHP from Cyprus Port Authority. In the year 1997, they received order for supply of 2 maneuverable tugs to Reliance India Ltd and two nos 80 mtrs long 2,100 ton mini bulk carriers to Greatship Singapore. In the year 2000, they received orders from Qatar Shipping Co and Al Jabar Establishment, Abu Dhabi for supply of 4 nos 5000 HP Azimuthal Stern Drive Tugs and 100 mts long Bitumen Tanker-cum-RoRo Vessel respectively.During the year 2003-04, the company expanded and modernised the shipyard in Ratnagiri to cater to the increasing demands of building custom-made sips up to 25000 DWT. During the year 2004-05, the Company came out with an IPO of 12500000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 56/- per share. In January 2005, the company bagged two contracts from The Bourbon Supply Investissements, France for supply of 2 Multipurpose 60 mtr Long Platform Supply vessels. In May 2005, the company bagged contracts from Sea Cargo Skips AS, Norway and Nor Lines AS, Norway for supply of 2 Container Vessels to each company. Pinky Shipyard Private Ltd became a subsidiary of the company with effect from October 27, 2005.During the year 2005-06, the company commissioned a wind farm, consisting of 11 Wind Energy Generators at Brahmanvel in Maharashtra. In September 2005, the company bagged a contract from M K Shipping BV, Netherlands for supply of 6 Multipurpose Carrier Vessels. During the year 2006-07, they also commissioned the Wind Farm, consisting of 14 Wind Energy Generators with a total capacity of 15 MW and a total investment of Rs 8677.70 lakh in the same place. The company successfully delivered four vessels during the year.In August 2006, the company bagged a contract from Reliance Industries Ltd for construction of 6 vessels with the contract value of Rs 120 crore. In April 2007, the company acquired all the shipyard machinery and equipments of Swan Hunter (Typeside) Shipyard Ltd and these equipments will be used in their existing yards as well as in their Greenfield projects.The company signed a contract with UP Offshore (Bahamas) Ltd and Great Offshore Ltd in April 2007, for the construction and supply of two Platform Supply Vessels and one Multipurpose Offsore Support Vessel respectively. In May 2007, Man Ferrostaal AG of Germany has ordered 2 nos Latest Generation Large PSVs with the company. In June 2007, the company bags Rs 260 crore order to build 150 tonnes bollard pull AHTSV from Norwegian Offshore Shipping I Ltd of Norway.In October 2007, the company and Apeejay Shipping Ltd have signed a 50:50 joint venture agreement for setting up a large modern shipbuilding yard along the Eastern Coast of the country. In November 2007, they bagged and order for 2 nos UT 755LN Platform Supply Vessel from Opielok Bereederungs GMBH & Co KG in Hamburg, Germany. The company is having the plan to construct a Green field modern shipyard at Usgaon near the Dabhol port in Ratnagiri.