Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

87.6
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Bhaskar Agrochem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.84

0.6

0.38

0.85

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.98

-0.56

-0.44

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.51

0.01

1.24

0.83

Other operating items

Operating

0.33

-0.36

1.06

1.23

Capital expenditure

0.57

5.99

1.04

4.99

Free cash flow

0.9

5.62

2.1

6.22

Equity raised

8.53

6.65

6.33

-3.56

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.1

4.7

8.69

8.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.53

16.97

17.12

10.76

