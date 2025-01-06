Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.84
0.6
0.38
0.85
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.98
-0.56
-0.44
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.51
0.01
1.24
0.83
Other operating items
Operating
0.33
-0.36
1.06
1.23
Capital expenditure
0.57
5.99
1.04
4.99
Free cash flow
0.9
5.62
2.1
6.22
Equity raised
8.53
6.65
6.33
-3.56
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.1
4.7
8.69
8.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.53
16.97
17.12
10.76
