Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

83.3
(-4.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:22:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

63.81

51.83

51.79

27.79

yoy growth (%)

23.1

0.08

86.34

4.44

Raw materials

-56.09

-45.52

-46.51

-23.06

As % of sales

87.89

87.81

89.8

82.97

Employee costs

-2.3

-1.69

-1.56

-1.07

As % of sales

3.6

3.27

3.01

3.86

Other costs

-2.21

-1.65

-1.81

-1.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.46

3.19

3.49

5.63

Operating profit

3.2

2.96

1.9

2.08

OPM

5.02

5.72

3.67

7.51

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.98

-0.56

-0.44

Interest expense

-1.34

-1.37

-0.95

-0.8

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

0.84

0.6

0.38

0.85

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.84

0.6

0.38

0.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.84

0.6

0.38

0.85

yoy growth (%)

39.39

56.48

-54.57

-45.73

NPM

1.33

1.17

0.75

3.08

