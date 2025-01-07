Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
63.81
51.83
51.79
27.79
yoy growth (%)
23.1
0.08
86.34
4.44
Raw materials
-56.09
-45.52
-46.51
-23.06
As % of sales
87.89
87.81
89.8
82.97
Employee costs
-2.3
-1.69
-1.56
-1.07
As % of sales
3.6
3.27
3.01
3.86
Other costs
-2.21
-1.65
-1.81
-1.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.46
3.19
3.49
5.63
Operating profit
3.2
2.96
1.9
2.08
OPM
5.02
5.72
3.67
7.51
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.98
-0.56
-0.44
Interest expense
-1.34
-1.37
-0.95
-0.8
Other income
0
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
0.84
0.6
0.38
0.85
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.84
0.6
0.38
0.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.84
0.6
0.38
0.85
yoy growth (%)
39.39
56.48
-54.57
-45.73
NPM
1.33
1.17
0.75
3.08
