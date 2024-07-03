Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹92.19
Prev. Close₹92.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.61
Day's High₹92.19
Day's Low₹87.6
52 Week's High₹121.92
52 Week's Low₹46.1
Book Value₹29.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.76
P/E24.26
EPS3.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
Preference Capital
2.69
2.44
2.22
2.02
Reserves
8.62
6.87
6.61
5.04
Net Worth
16.51
14.51
14.03
12.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
63.81
51.83
51.79
27.79
yoy growth (%)
23.1
0.08
86.34
4.44
Raw materials
-56.09
-45.52
-46.51
-23.06
As % of sales
87.89
87.81
89.8
82.97
Employee costs
-2.3
-1.69
-1.56
-1.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.84
0.6
0.38
0.85
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.98
-0.56
-0.44
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.51
0.01
1.24
0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.1
0.08
86.34
4.44
Op profit growth
8.18
55.73
-8.84
2.36
EBIT growth
10.19
47.84
-18.91
-5.03
Net profit growth
39.39
56.48
-54.57
-45.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,666.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.65
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
537.25
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,628.8
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.4
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pattabhi Rama Rao Posani
Joint Managing Director & CFO
Praveen Kumar Posani
Non Executive Director
Rajya Lakshmi Posani
Non Executive Director
Naga Uma Maheswara Prasad Aluri
Independent Director
Venkata Satyanarayana Sankurathri Chowdary
Independent Director
Sudhakar Chigurupati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chetna Tiwari
Summary
Bhaskar Agrochemicals Limited was incorporated on 19th February 1988 in Hyderabad, Telangana. For over 50 years now, the Company has been meeting farmers needs, with an unwavering commitment and dedication. All through, it has been providing the farming community with high quality products that are reasonably priced. The Company has an extensive and vast experience when it comes to fertilizers. This culminated in manufacturing of Agrochemicals. In year 1978, the Company set up the pesticide manufacturing unit. To be manufactured here were Dusting Powders and Liquids. In 1989, large scale modernization of the unit was taken up with all key facilities and state-of-the-art equipment required to manufacture a diverse range of pesticide formulations. The Company got manufacturing facility in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District of Telangana, and engaged in manufacturing mainly formulation of Agro Chemicals. And thereafter, the Company set up a new division under the name of Omni Agro Products in 2015-16.
The Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd is ₹46.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd is 24.26 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd is ₹46.1 and ₹121.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.76%, 3 Years at 8.84%, 1 Year at 64.95%, 6 Month at -2.65%, 3 Month at 42.93% and 1 Month at 13.26%.
