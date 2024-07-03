iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd Share Price

89.75
(-2.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:37:00 AM

  • Open92.19
  • Day's High92.19
  • 52 Wk High121.92
  • Prev. Close92.19
  • Day's Low87.6
  • 52 Wk Low 46.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.61
  • P/E24.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.22
  • EPS3.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.76
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

92.19

Prev. Close

92.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.61

Day's High

92.19

Day's Low

87.6

52 Week's High

121.92

52 Week's Low

46.1

Book Value

29.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.76

P/E

24.26

EPS

3.8

Divi. Yield

0

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

Preference Capital

2.69

2.44

2.22

2.02

Reserves

8.62

6.87

6.61

5.04

Net Worth

16.51

14.51

14.03

12.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

63.81

51.83

51.79

27.79

yoy growth (%)

23.1

0.08

86.34

4.44

Raw materials

-56.09

-45.52

-46.51

-23.06

As % of sales

87.89

87.81

89.8

82.97

Employee costs

-2.3

-1.69

-1.56

-1.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.84

0.6

0.38

0.85

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.98

-0.56

-0.44

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.51

0.01

1.24

0.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.1

0.08

86.34

4.44

Op profit growth

8.18

55.73

-8.84

2.36

EBIT growth

10.19

47.84

-18.91

-5.03

Net profit growth

39.39

56.48

-54.57

-45.73

No Record Found

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,666.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.65

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

537.25

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,628.8

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.4

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pattabhi Rama Rao Posani

Joint Managing Director & CFO

Praveen Kumar Posani

Non Executive Director

Rajya Lakshmi Posani

Non Executive Director

Naga Uma Maheswara Prasad Aluri

Independent Director

Venkata Satyanarayana Sankurathri Chowdary

Independent Director

Sudhakar Chigurupati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chetna Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd

Summary

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Limited was incorporated on 19th February 1988 in Hyderabad, Telangana. For over 50 years now, the Company has been meeting farmers needs, with an unwavering commitment and dedication. All through, it has been providing the farming community with high quality products that are reasonably priced. The Company has an extensive and vast experience when it comes to fertilizers. This culminated in manufacturing of Agrochemicals. In year 1978, the Company set up the pesticide manufacturing unit. To be manufactured here were Dusting Powders and Liquids. In 1989, large scale modernization of the unit was taken up with all key facilities and state-of-the-art equipment required to manufacture a diverse range of pesticide formulations. The Company got manufacturing facility in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District of Telangana, and engaged in manufacturing mainly formulation of Agro Chemicals. And thereafter, the Company set up a new division under the name of Omni Agro Products in 2015-16.
Company FAQs

What is the Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd share price today?

The Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd is ₹46.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd is 24.26 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd is ₹46.1 and ₹121.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd?

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.76%, 3 Years at 8.84%, 1 Year at 64.95%, 6 Month at -2.65%, 3 Month at 42.93% and 1 Month at 13.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.79 %

